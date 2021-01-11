Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In on Vanderpump Rules Scandal

During a recent podcast appearance, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump weighed in on the recent scandal that rocked Vanderpump Rules. Earlier this summer, Vanderpump’s former employees Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired from the show as it was discovered that they had called the police on their Black costar, Faith Stowers, for a crime that she did not commit.

While appearing on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump revealed that she doesn’t think that Doute and Schroeder are racist. “It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist? 1,000 percent not,” Vanderpump said on the podcast. “Because I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they’ve all been working very close to for many years.”

Vanderpump continued, “Do I think it was a racist action? Not at all. I just think it was awful timing, and stupid and ignorant.”

Lisa Vanderpump Said Stassi Schroeder ‘Lived in Her Own Bubble’

While talking about the scandal on Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast, Vanderpump also added that she felt like Schroeder “lived in her own bubble.” Vanderpump explained, “I think there was a little lack of awareness with Stassi and I think she lived in her own bubble.”

Vanderpump also added that she understood Bravo’s decision to let the Schroeder go. “I think everything was so inflamed at that time, but it had also been an accumulation of things she had done,” Vanderpump said. “It wasn’t just one remark, and I think the fact that she was proactive in calling with this whole Faith situation just was not the way to handle things.”

Andy Cohen Recently Shared His Opinions About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firings

It looks like Vanderpump isn’t the only one to have weighed in on the Vanderpump Rules firings. Recently, Andy Cohen spoke about the decision to let both Doute and Schroeder go in a recent New York Times profile. In the piece, Cohen admitted that he felt like the firings were “decisions for that moment,” and that he would have “much rather the show’s stars-and we- stick around as their journey plays out.”

Cohen also added, “It’s more interesting to sit in the moment with people that you have a rooting interest in and watch them find their way than it is just turning out the lights and forgetting it existed.. This is an unpopular opinion [of handling Vanderpump Rules].”

As of right now, Vanderpump Rules has not been officially canceled yet, but many of the cast members, such as Doute and Schroeder, will not return. In early December, both Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced their exits via Instagram. “The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote in the caption of the post. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

