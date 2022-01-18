Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘RHOBH’ Tagline Used as Book Title: Can She Sue?

Lisa Vanderpump is the inspiration behind the headline of a new book — sort of. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had some of the most memorable taglines on the show, and one has been used for Dave Quinn’s new book, which gives a sort of behind-the-scenes view into the “Housewives” franchise.

“Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It,” was released in October 2021. The book promises to give an inside look at what it’s really like to be on the show.

“Nearly all the wives, producers, and network executives, as well as Andy Cohen himself, are on the record, unfiltered and unvarnished about what it really takes to have a tagline. This is your VIP pass to the lives behind the glam squads, testimonials, and tabloid feuds,” the book’s description on Amazon reads.

If the title of the book sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve been a long-time RHOBH fan. “Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé, but it should be,” was Vanderpump’s season 3 tagline which played in the opening credits before each episode. Given that her tagline was used for Quinn’s book, however, some may be wondering if Vanderpump gave him permission. And he’s shared some details.

Quinn Revealed That He Did Get Permission to Use the Tagline — but not From Vanderpump

Quinn was able to contact quite a few people from the “Housewives” franchises, including cast members, crew members, and production staff. From these hours of interviews, he took extensive notes and put together a book that many fans have enjoyed, based on its online reviews.

And while Quinn was given quite a bit of information to use in his book, the title was something else entirely. During an interview with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Quinn revealed that he did get permission to use the tagline as part of the title for his book — but it wasn’t Vanderpump who gave it to him.

“We had to get, of course, it approved. And [Lisa Vanderpump] didn’t write that line,” Quinn said on the December 23, 2021, episode of Two T’s in a Pod. “That was written by [producer] Alex Baskin actually. So, Alex Baskin gave us the approval to do that,” he added.

While it doesn’t sound like Vanderpump was planning any kind of legal action, Quinn made it pretty clear that a lawsuit probably wouldn’t get very far. “I don’t think she has much of a legal ground to stand on if she tries to come after us,” he said.

Quinn Shared Some Other Behind-the-Scenes Info With Judge & Mellencamp

Quinn was able to chat with quite a few “Housewives” past and present to gather information for his book, though not every star was open to chatting with him. During his time on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Quinn shared some of the more interesting interviews that he did as part of research for the book.

“I think that everybody is really who they are, pretty much down to the core. And the people that we see on TV are exactly who they are in front of the camera as well,” Quinn explained.

For starters, he chatted with former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill — for 12 hours!

“She’s actually the one who told me that a lot of the arguments you see on the show have nothing to do with what they’re arguing about and more to do with the show in and of itself, that that framing of the show often encourages disagreement that people can’t actually say,” Quinn said.

Another interesting conversation went down with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. “[She] got drunk throughout the entire interview,’ Quinn said.

