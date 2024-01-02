Lisa Vanderpump Shares Teaser Trailer for Her New Reality Series

Fans can expect a double dose of former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump on their screens in the new year. Not only is her series “Vanderpump Rules” returning for its 11th season on January 30, but the restaurateur is bringing a new series to Hulu, “Vanderpump Villa”.

Vanderpump shared a first look of her new Hulu series to her Instagram page on January 1, writing in the caption, “Happy New Year! We’re taking you to the French countryside this year when #VanderpumpVilla arrives this Spring on @hulu !”

According to Hulu, the new series is set to follow the staff of Vanderpump’s French estate, Chateau Rosabelle as they work to serve their guests and have their own fun between shifts. Vanderpump will be overseeing the staff and deciding whether or not she will want to continue with her Chateau endeavor.

“Vanderpump Villa” is expected to premiere in Spring 2024. See the teaser trailer below.

Fans React to ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Teaser

In the teaser, Vanderpump can be seen speaking to her staff and getting them ready for their upcoming Chateau Rosabelle work. “I have personally selected each of you from some of the best restaurants, bars, and kitchens. I know you know how to serve, but this is France,” Vanderpump told her staff.

Fans reacted to the new teaser in Vanderpump’s comment section, letting her know their thoughts on the upcoming series.

“Ummm yes. ‘Downton Abbey’ meets ‘Vanderpump Rules’,” one fan wrote.

“Lisa you’re amazing, I’ll watch anything with you in it 👏 😍,” another user added.

“Bet the other housewives are green with jealousy, her second spinoff! Amazing,” a third fan commented. While some fans chimed in to remind them this is her fourth spinoff series (after “Vanderpump Rules”, “Vanderpump Dogs”, and “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump”, another user replied, “😂 😂 The first thing I thought when I read her caption about this being another show was ‘GOODBYE KYLE’ 🤣.”

“Wait did she just admit to job poaching all of these people 😂,” another fan wrote in reference to Vanderpump saying she scouted her “Villa” staff from existing bars and restaurants.

Lisa Vanderpump Rang in the New Year With a Dance

Vanderpump shared two more posts on January 1 to ring in the New Year with fans and followers. The first was a photo compilation from the party she attended with her husband Ken Todd, daughter Pandora, and other partygoers in the background. Vanderpump and Todd are seen holding sparklers throughout the photos, with the caption reading, “Epic party! Happy New Year!!! 🎉”

Her second post from the party shows a video of Vanderpump cutting a rug on the dance floor. At one point she grabs the skirt of her dress and moves it side to side before twirling it in circles. Off-screen Todd can be heard shouting “Woah!”

“Best night ever with great friends and family, happy new year!!!” Vanderpump captioned her dancing video.

“This video has already won 2024 😍 💃🏻,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Love seeing you and Ken loving life. Happy 2024.”

