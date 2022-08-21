Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Ex Co-Star for Comments About Her Late Brother: ‘Lies!”

Lisa Vanderpump had harsh words for a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star. The RHOBH OG was furious after catching wind of her ex-cast mate Teddi Mellencamp’s recent podcast.

Vanderpump was embroiled in a lengthy feud with Mellencamp and the rest of the RHOBH cast when they accused her of leaking the infamous “Puppygate” story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press several years ago. The drama took place not long after the sudden death of Vanderpump’s brother, Mark Vanderpump.

But the feud may have just been reignited at a new level following Mellencamp’s latest “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast,

Teddi Mellencamp Claimed Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Have a Relationship With Her Brother

After her brother died at age 59 in 2018, Vanderpump told the Daily Mail that his death came as “a shock” and that she had just connected with him the day before his passing.

“I was completely unprepared for this,” Lisa said. “He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy.”

But on her recent podcast, Mellencamp claimed that Vanderpump did not have a relationship with her brother. During an August 2022 episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Mellencamp noted that Lisa Rinna had a very close relationship with her mom, Lois, who passed away in November, when she was asked if Rinna should be given a hall pass for her bad behavior this season on RHOBH, but she cast doubt on Vanderpump’s situation.

“I do know that her relationship with her mom was extremely strong,” Mellencamp said of Rinna. “I do know the fact that we did not give Lisa Vanderpump grace after her brother passed, and we had never even known she had a brother.”

“We had never even known she had a brother, she had no relationship with him and didn’t speak to him,” Mellencamp added. “We got killed for not giving her grace.”

Mellencamp added that after looking at that history, if she was around a Housewife who was dealing with death she would give the person more grace.

“I know with LVP I did not,” she admitted.

Once Vanderpump heard about Mellencamp’s podcast, she reacted on social media.

“How dare she? I’ve put up with her lies for long enough. Ugh don’t even know her Twitter handle. Please share to her,” Vanderpump captioned a Twitter post of a picture of her with her brother.

When a commenter wrote, “How disgusting is @TeddiMellencamp!!! Way to get to the lowest point. You really are classless and gross,” Vanderpump replied, “I agree…ugh disgusting.”

After a clip of her podcast comments was shared on a Real Housewives Instagram fan account, Mellencamp posted a comment to set the record straight.

“This is out of context but what else is new,” she wrote. “I was saying how my perspective at the time has since shifted about grief on Housewives and was in no way saying anything mean or nasty.”

Teddi Mellencamp Recently Revealed She Made Up With Lisa Vanderpump

The new drama with Vanderpump comes not long after Mellencamp revealed she had settled her PuppyGate feud with the restaurant owner.

In June 2022, Mellencamp told her podcast listeners that she ran into Vanderpump at an after-party for the MTV Movie and TV Awards that was held at Vanderpump’s bar, Tom Tom. Mellencamp asked Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, if she should try to “clear the air” with his wife and he agreed it would be a good idea.

On the June 8 “Two T’s” podcast, Mellencamp revealed she had a long conversation with Vanderpump at the West Hollywood bar.

“Ultimately, we just went through it,” Mellencamp said. “It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion. We did have a nice conversation. We were respectful to one another.”

At the time, Mellencamp described her relationship with Vanderpump as “healed-ish.”

