Lisa Vanderpump Slams Teddi Mellencamp in New Podcast

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump has a lot to say about Teddi Mellencamp, and she’s not holding anything back.

During a September 22 episode of her podcast, All Things Vanderpump, she shaded Mellencamp and spoke about her recent announcement that Mellencamp would be leaving the show. “I don’t know, people said because she was boring,” Vanderpump said on her podcast, according to People. “I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say.”

Vanderpump also commented on the recent controversy surrounding Mellencamp’s diet program, All In By Teddi. “Also, I think there was something of contention about her business,” Vanderpump said on the podcast, according to People. “Something about 500 calories a day. I don’t know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I’m up in the night.”

Vanderpump continued, “I guess whatever works for you — but apparently it didn’t for everybody, anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best… said no one ever. Okay, moving on.”

Mellencamp Recently Announced Her Exit From the Show in an Instagram Video

On September 22, Mellencamp announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, it doesn’t seem like Mellencamp left on her own accord, as she admitted to her fans that Bravo didn’t renew her contract. “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on,” Mellencamp said in the video posted on her Instagram page. “I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

Vanderpump Said That She Has ‘Moved On’ From the Housewives

During her last season, which was Season 9, Vanderpump made an abrupt exit from the show as she stopped filming with the other ladies and failed to attend the reunion. In a November 2019 interview with People, Vanderpump said that she had “moved on” from the Housewives. “I had a great time on Housewives,” Vanderpump said to People. “But to have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive … I decided it was over.”

Vanderpump explained that filming Season 9 was especially challenging for her, as it was so soon after her brother had committed suicide. “I shouldn’t have even committed to do that season,” she said to People. “If I had had my choice, I would have just wallowed in grief. I wasn’t ready.”

Vanderpump continued, “I don’t want to look back on my time on The Housewives as a negative experience, I had wonderful moments and laughs and giggles. But I have no regrets about leaving. And I’ve moved on.”

