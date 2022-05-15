Lisa Vanderpump Fires Back at Dorit Kemsley’s WWHL Claims

Lisa Vanderpump is firing back at the claims that former friend Dorit Kemsley made about her during a May 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

During her WWHL appearance, Kemsley claimed that Vanderpump did not reach out to her after the news of her October 2021 home break-in surfaced. Now, Vanderpump is fighting back, providing screenshots of her alleged texts with Kemsley’s husband, Paul Kemsley, in which she says she did ask the family how they were doing.

“Setting record straight…” Vanderpump wrote on Twitter on May 13. “Of course I reached out to PK! And yes…after accident not a word…from any of them…but that’s ok, I had pillars of support.”

Along with the Tweet, Vanderpump provided screenshots of her text messages with PK, in which she wrote on October 30, “I’m so sorry to hear what transpired glad that you’re all safe.”

The two used to be extremely close until they fell out during season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” after the cast accused Vanderpump of selling a story involving Kemsley to the press.

On October 28, 2021, The Daily Mail broke the story that Kemsley’s home was broken into while she was there with her two young children. According to the outlet, Kemsley was held at gunpoint while robbers ransacked her house, stealing expensive jewelry and handbags. Kemsley’s husband was away in London at the time.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Kemsley Said Vanderpump Had ‘Trouble Letting Go’ of Being on the Show

During a July 2021 appearance on the S*** Pig podcast, Kemsley revealed that she feels like Vanderpump still has some kind of “attachment” to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“She’s still stuck in years ago, she has trouble letting go,” Kemsley said about Vanderpump at the time. “I think it’s also really difficult for her to just throw her hands up and accept that she has fault in anything. Also, she doesn’t have control of the situation… It’s very clear that some people just refuse to move on and are stuck on it.”

Kemsley also explained why she believes Vanderpump still talks about the show in the press from time to time. “Even after that, the little bit of shade, I think it has some kind of attachment to us, and she’s able to keep it going, you know? That’s what she’s looking for, the attention,” Kemsley said.

Vanderpump Left ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Because She Was ‘Very Unhappy’

While speaking with Us Weekly in March 2021, Vanderpump admitted that she left the franchise because she was “unhappy.” Vanderpump had been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its first season.

“I left because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t appreciate being called a liar,” Vanderump said during an appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast. “To accuse me of selling a story, when you never get stories come out of my restaurants, you know, so it was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was something that was born out of complete compassion and my passion project. I just thought, ‘I’m done with it.’”

Vanderpump continued, “People always ask me, ‘Would I go back?’ You can never say never, because I always said I’d never do a reality show in the first place. I had so many good experiences that came from that and I had such a good relationship with the production. Vanderpump Rules was born out of that.”

