Lisa Vanderpump Upset by Comment About RHOBH Return, Former Co-Star Says

Lisa Vanderpump and a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had an interesting conversation that occurred after the Wango Tango event.

On the June 7, 2022, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Teddi Mellencamp revealed that she had a conversation with Vanderpump — the former best friend of Mellencamp’s best friend Kyle Richards — at TomTom.

Mellencamp and her “Two Ts” co-star Tamra Judge were invited to TomTom for drinks and mingling post-Wango Tango, and while Mellencamp was unsure about heading to the Vanderpump-owned establishment, Judge thought it was a good idea — and so they went.

While at TomTom, Mellencamp decided to approach Vanderpump to open a line of communication. Mellencamp wanted to “clear the air” and the conversation lasted for about 40 minutes, according to Judge, who teased the interaction on Twitter.

“Wanna know what @TeddiMellencamp and @LisaVanderpump talked about? Go listen to the newest @TwoTsPod episode to find out,” Judge captioned a photo that she took over her shoulder. Mellencamp and Vanderpump could be seen talking at a table behind Judge.

Mellencamp Thinks That Vanderpump Had Her ‘Ego’ Hurt

Mellencamp explains that she saw Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd at TomTom and decided to approach him. She asked him if he thought it was a good idea for her to try to talk to his wife and he said that she should. So, Mellencamp sought out Vanderpump for a chat.

“Ultimately, we just went through it,” Mellencamp said, telling Judge — and podcast listeners — that the two women discussed the things that they “probably” would have been able to talk through on the season 9 reunion.

“Mainly, she’s kind of over all that,” Mellencamp said, explaining that Vanderpump implied that the past was in the past. However, there was one thing in particular that Vanderpump was most upset about — and the women discussed it.

“She said, ‘the one thing that I really didn’t like that you said was that I would never be brought back — that you don’t think that I would ever be bought back — on Beverly Hills,'” Mellencamp recalled. Mellencamp countered that she feels the same thing about herself.

“I think that ultimately hurt her ego that I said that,” Mellencamp said, clarifying that she wasn’t trying to be “disrespectful.”

Mellencamp Invited Vanderpump on Her Podcast but the VPR Star Declined

After Mellencamp told Judge about the conversation, Judge joked, “so will you guys be going to lunch soon?” Mellencamp responded, “no,” but said that she did ask Vanderpump if she’d made an appearance on the “Two Ts” podcast.

“Why would I do that?” Mellencamp dramatically mimicked Vanderpump’s response.

“I don’t know, I think it’d be funny,” Mellencamp told her. “So, that’s where we left it,” she said.

Judge said that she also talked to Vanderpump — about Housewives. Judge said that Vanderpump told her that “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is “total crap now” because she isn’t on it and encouraged her to go back. Judge explained that Vanderpump thinks it’s a “great platform” and that Judge should try to get her orange back.

“Well, I’m waiting for that phone call,” Judge said she told Vanderpump.

“I’ll be waiting for that phone call for years,” she told Mellencamp, laughing.

