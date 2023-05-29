Lisa Vanderpump Spills on Major ‘Revelation’ at VPR Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about the speculation over a major bombshell that is supposed to drop in the third episode of the three-part “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

Both producer Alex Baskin and cast member Scheana Shay have hinted at this explosive piece of information that’s going to be revealed and on May 27, Vanderpump shot down one particular rumor about what it could be. Some fans began speculating that the bombshell was that the RHOBH alum knew about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for much longer than she let on.

“Ok ..no I didn’t know…until a minute before you all did…I wish I would’ve tho,” Vanderpump tweeted on May 27. She then added, “I know the revelation …but it ain’t that.” In another reply, she said, “Producers didn’t know either.” She also shared that she was “very disappointed” when she learned of Sandoval’s infidelity but reiterated, “I found out last…”

Vanderpump also responded to a fan who said they didn’t believe her, writing, “Excuse me? Dont you call me a liar… I am as upset as everybody else.”

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Said They Were Told Not to Sign Contracts for Season 11 Until After the 3 Reunion Episodes

The speculation first began after an interview with Baskin, a VPR producer, was published in Variety in which he shared that cast members would need a break before season 11 of VPR was filmed in light of “new information” that would be revealed at the season 10 reunion.

“There are revelations, and they are revelations that not all of them know now. So we need a little space,” he shared. In a later interview with Page Six, he shot down speculation that the bombshell was that Leviss was pregnant, describing it as “wild” but saying it wasn’t true.

Shay and Brock Davies spoke about the apparent bombshell coming at the reunion in an appearance on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” Shay said she didn’t know what it was but added, “I think there’s something that all of us don’t know still, and it’ll come out in the third part of the reunion, I’ve heard. I have not seen that far yet. No one knows. [And] I have no idea [what it is].”

Davies added that Baskin told the cast members not to agree to any deals for season 11 until they’d seen all three episodes of the reunion. The fact that cast members don’t know what the bombshell is has led fans to guess that it’s a piece of information revealed in one of Andy Cohen’s one-on-one interviews, which he conducted with Sandoval, Leviss and Ariana Madix.

The 1st Part of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Saw the Cast Discuss Some of the Other Storylines This Season

The first part of the reunion acknowledged the affair and Madix and Sandoval’s breakup but a lot of it was spent on other storylines in season 10. Lala Kent and Shay spoke about their friendship as Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz addressed their divorce and their struggle to remain friends.

The reunion often devolved into the cast members, especially Kent and James Kennedy, yelling at Sandoval when he spoke, and it included a near-physical argument between Sandoval and Kennedy that saw Cohen push them apart.

