EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Vanderpump Dishes on VPR Season 9, Says ‘We Come Back Fast & Furious’

As Lisa Vanderpump once said, “The crown is heavy, darlings, so just leave it where it belongs.” And, the crown definitely belongs on the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, as she sure is SURving up a lot these days.

Between working on the new season of “Vanderpump Rules,” her two new shows, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” and “Vanderpump Dogs,” as well as her recent partnership with Febreze, Vanderpump certainly had a lot to catch us up on during an exclusive interview with Heavy on August 19, 2021.

“Having skipped a year, it feels really good to be back, but as always, because it’s such an authentic group, of course, it’s different,” Vanderpump revealed to Heavy about what the new season of VPR is like without people like Stassi Schroeder while promoting her partnership with Febreze. “It’s evolved. And, we’ve got people that have been newer to the class that now feel like the OG’s, you know, you’ve got big like Lala [Kent] or James Kennedy and Raquel [Leviss] involved. And Tom [Sandoval] and Tom [Schwartz], you see them with Katie [Maloney] and Ariana [Madix] kind of growing up a bit, they’ve got their own houses, and see Scheana [Shay] having a baby.”

Vanderpump continued, “It’s definitely always complicated. I think that what the success of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ has always been, is based off of authenticity and long-existing relationships. Obviously, these people are very relaxed in front of the camera and things get ignited and yeah, as always, the season won’t disappoint. I think we come back fast and furious. Sometimes, there may be some of these problems or issues that are a little bit more mature, and you see me mentor them this season, that’s for sure, and you see them wearing my patience thin.”

Vanderpump Also Revealed How She Feels About Becoming a Grandmother Soon

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail revealed that Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, are expecting a baby later this year. However, whether the baby is a boy or a girl, the family is keeping that a secret, according to the outlet.

“It’s been a big year, you know, just suffering so much loss in our family with Giggy and my mother and my brother within three years, it’s been pretty devastating, so to have this blessing of a baby coming along with Pandora in the next three months will be really, really exciting,” Vanderpump told Heavy. “We’re really excited.”

Vanderpump Has Teamed Up With Febreze for an Exciting Partnership

When she’s not appearing on camera, Vanderpump has been working with Febreze for their launch of the Febreze Unstopables TOUCH Fabric Refresher. The fabric spray has touch-activated scent technology, which stores the scent in your fabrics to release a burst of freshness every time you touch it, for up to 100 touches. Vanderpump also designed a line of Touch n’ Sniff pillows with the company.

“Well, you know, after kind of running Villa Rosa for the last year, through the pandemic and being on my own, I realized the importance of keeping the house really fresh and smelling great,” Vanderpump told Heavy. “It’s a lot of work, and I’ve got a lot of dogs, and I do a lot of cooking, but I’m very proud, and you’ve seen Villa Rosa over the years many, many times on ‘Overseved,’ on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ so I’ve used Febreze, and then this new product, it’s kind of reinvented the way that people refresh their homes.”

Vanderpump continued, explaining some of the ways that one can use the product in their own home. “It’s great for dog beds, it’s great for gym bags, curtains, bedding,” Vanderpump revealed. “It just gives that really kind of lovely, fresh, gorgeous smell to the house.”

Viewers can follow along for more updates about Vanderpump on her Instagram page, @lisavanderpump, and can catch the return of “Vanderpump Rules” later this year.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

