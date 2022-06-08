RHOBH Alum Says Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump Was Manufactured

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave began starring on the show during its eighth season. The former Bravo star exited the show in season 10 but has made guest appearances in seasons 11 and 12.

While recording a May 2022 episode of her and Tamra Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Arroyave shared that her relationship with her former co-star Lisa Vanderpump was manufactured by producers.

“Essentially, what happened was I came on the show, I didn’t know anybody at all, not a drop, I was at least 10 years younger than everybody and then they paired me as Lisa Vanderpump as my bestie. And so it was very awkward, you know, like, we’re going to tea. I had never had tea in my life. Like there was just, you know, the tea and the caviar and I’m like, ‘listen, I was born in Indiana and grew up in South Carolina, I don’t eat caviar, I don’t drink tea.’ And I did not watch ‘Beverly Hills,’” said the All In founder.

She then explained why she was cast on “RHOBH.”

“I accidentally signed up for a show that I really didn’t want to do and I called CAA and begged them to get me out of that contract and they said, ‘we can probably do that for you but would you do Housewives,’” shared the mother of four.

The 40-year-old revealed when she shared that she was interested in joining a Bravo series, she was given the choice of either “RHOC” or “RHOBH.” She ended up picking the latter because she was told that, “‘Beverly Hills’ is normally better for people’s businesses and stuff and [the cast] don’t normally get into physical altercations.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed ‘RHOBH’ in March 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2022, Arroyave shared that she has remained close to some of the “RHOBH” cast. She also revealed that she misses being on the hit Bravo series and explained that “it was a big part of [her] life for a long time.”

“I’m happier without it. But of course, you miss things, it’s like that ex-boyfriend who didn’t treat you the best but you still think about him from time to time,” shared the former “RHOBH” star.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Had a Neck Lift

In May 2022, Arroyave took to Instagram to share that she had a neck lift. The reality television personality spoke about the procedure during a May 2022 Extra TV interview. She revealed that some of her fans were not pleased with her having the surgery.

“Everybody went crazy. I mean, there was way more positive than there was negative, but I kind of wanted to point out the negative because people continuously want to know all the details, but when you give them the details, they are upset about it,” stated the mother of four.

Arroyave, who is known for focusing on her fitness, shared that she had the surgery because it was “something that [she] couldn’t change on [her] own.” She then shared that her “body had lost that elasticity” after losing weight. She told the publication: