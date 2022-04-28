LISTEN: Taylor Armstrong 911 Call Released Following Husband’s Suicide

Listen to the 911 call made shortly after Taylor Armstrong discovered her husband died by suicide.

On August 30, 2011, two weeks after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s husband Russell Armstrong was found dead, a 911 call was released.

RHOBH’s Taylor Armstrong Sobs in the Background of 911 Call ‘It’s Not Alright’

Russell Armstrong 911 Emergency Call "My Friend Just Hanged Himself" VladTV.com – 911 call made after the body of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Russell Armstrong was found on August 15 at a friend's house where Russell was staying. 2011-08-30T18:38:10Z

According to E! News, who confirmed with The Los Angeles Police Department, on August 16, 2011, Russell Armstrong was found dead in a Mulholland Drive home, his time of death is listed as 8:16 p.m from suicide by hanging. He was 47 years old and left behind his estranged wife Taylor and their then 5-year-old daughter.

The 911 call was released shortly after his death and can be listened to above.

On the call, you can hear an unidentified friend, whose home Russell was found in according to TMZ.

“My friend just hanged himself, do you understand? Come over here and stop asking questions,” the man tells the 911 operator.

Throughout the call, you can hear Taylor sobbing in the background. At one point Taylor says “I need my psychiatrist.”

“Come here Taylor, it’s alright. It’s alright, it’s alright,” the friend said to Taylor.

The call also revealed that Kennedy, the couple’s daughter, was at the home at the time of the discovery, though she was not aware.

“Taylor, have your daughter go away please,” the man said on the call.

When the 911 operator asked if there was any chance Russell could be alive, the man says no.

“No, there’s nothing you can do, it’s nothing we can do. Just please come as soon as possible,” he said.

Taylor Armstrong Filed for Divorce 1 Month Before Russell Armstrong Died by Suicide

In July, just a month before his death, Taylor filed for divorce from Russell.

At the time, Taylor issued a statement to People.

“It was a difficult decision but I have decided to file for divorce from Russell. Although we have tried our best to work out our differences, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interest of our family that we separate. Together we are the proud parents of a sweet and wonderful little girl and she remains my number one priority. I am sad for my marriage to come to an end, but am confident that this is the right choice for all involved.”

Shortly after his death, E! News compiled an extensive timeline of troubles in the life of Russell including an October 10, 1995 charge for felony tax evasion, an October 16, 2005 bankruptcy filing and a July 29, 2011, $1.5 million lawsuit filing.

Russell’s ex-wife, who he split from in August 2006 due to alleged “physical abuse” blamed Taylor for his death.

“I don’t care for her at all. I think she’s the reason for this,” Russell’s ex, Barbara Frederickson, told RadarOnline in August 2011. “She’s not who she says she is and I told him to please be careful with this woman… I warned him! She’s bad news and she drove him into this.”

On April 4, 2014, Armstrong remarried and will appear in season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

