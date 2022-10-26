RHONY Star Missed the Official Cast Announcement: Here’s Why

BravoCon 2022 was a three-day event in New York City that was filled with just about every Bravolebrity you can think of. From “Real Housewives” to “Winter House,” there were dozens of reality stars mixing and mingling on designated question panels and with hundreds of fans.

One of the biggest announcements from the event was the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York.” Cohen brought the ladies out on stage during a taping of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be filming season 14 of the hit Bravo show. However, one of the women wasn’t on stage with the rest. Savetsky wasn’t able to attend — and she explained why on her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Savetsky Was ‘Observing the Jewish Holiday’

On October 18, 2022, Savetsky shared a photo of the new cast of RHONY that was snapped at BravoCon.

“Couldn’t make it for the big announcement because I was observing the Jewish holiday, but I could not be more thrilled to be on the journey of a lifetime with this spectacular group of women,” Savetsky wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Thank you @bravotv, the wonderful producers, and the amazing casting team (love u @megbarrycasting) for this life-changing opportunity,” she added.

The Jewish holiday that Savetsky was referring to is Shemini Atzeret, which begins in the evening of October 16 and concludes after nightfall on October 18. For people observing the holiday, there is “no work, writing, commerce or travel…permitted,” according to the Decalogue Society of Lawyers.

On October 16, 2022, Savetsky shared an Instagram post about the holiday.

“Tonight at sundown the Jews will celebrate Shemini Atzeret, an additional day with G-d at the end of the festival of Sukkot. Tomorrow night begins Simchat Torah! … We will be offline celebrating until Tuesday night. Wishing everyone a joyful, safe, and beautiful holiday,” she wrote.

Savetsky Confirmed That She’s Starring on RHONY

On October 18, 2022, Savetsky returned to social media. She shared a picture of herself in a Balenciaga minidress.

“The rumors are true,” she captioned the snap.

Savetsky is a fashion influencer who was born in Dallas, Texas. According to her Instagram bio, she is a “proud Jew & Zionist.” Her husband is board-certified plastic surgeon Ira Savetsky. The couple has three children together.

Several people commented on her Instagram post, many expressing excitement to see her take on RHONY.

“We are SO READY FOR YOU,” one person wrote.

“YASSSSS LIZZY GIRL!!! So excited for you!!!” read another comment.

“So amazing to see a proud Jew and Zionist representing the Jewish community. Finally a Jew I am proud to be representing our image,” a third added.

“I don’t watch it. But I Will now!!! A Jewish representative plus a women of ,style ,flavor . Recovery!! A mom and wife,” a fourth echoed.

Even her husband dropped by the comments to share his feelings on the new show.

“Well life just got a little more interesting,” he said.

