‘Real Housewives’ Star Quits Franchise in Surprising Move

A “Real Housewives” star has quit her franchise.

On November 16, 2022, Lizzy Savetsky confirmed that will not be appearing on the “Real Housewives of New York” reboot when it airs in 2023.

“I will not be continuing on the real housewives of NYC. As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in the series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continued, I realized that this path was no longer right for me and my family. I’m looking forward to my next chapter. Stay tuned – and thank you for your support! All my love,” she added.

Savetsky is extremely outspoken and is a self-described “proud Jew & Zionist,” according to her Instagram bio. Not unlike many other reality television stars, Savetsky has been caught in the center of internet firestorms and has received plenty of backlash after sharing her opinions, feelings, and beliefs on a plethora of topics over the years.

Now, however, she has changed her mind about putting her whole life out there for others to see and judge.

It’s unknown if producers will find a replacement for Savetsky or if the show will simply move forward with the rest of the cast.

Savetsky Was Not at BravoCon 2022

When Andy Cohen introduced the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York,” there was one person who was absent — and that was Savetsky. The mom of three didn’t attend the convention that was held in New York City because she was observing Shemini Atzeret, which began on October 16, 2022, and concluded at sundown on October 18, 2022.

“Couldn’t make it for the big announcement because I was observing the Jewish holiday, but I could not be more thrilled to be on the journey of a lifetime with this spectacular group of women,” Savetsky wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

“Thank you @bravotv, the wonderful producers, and the amazing casting team (love u @megbarrycasting) for this life-changing opportunity,” she added.

Her would-be cast mates, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield were all in attendance.

Fans Reacted to the News on Reddit

Just after the news was reported, someone shared a post on Reddit where several “Real Housewives” fans weighed in.

“Things are not looking good for this reboot…” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“They should have just brought Jenna Lyons onto RHONY and brought Tinsley back,” someone else suggested.

“I’ll never understand why Bravo announced the cast before filming. Housewives get promoted or demoted in post-production all the time,” a third Reddit user wondered.

“The title kinda oversimplifies the situation. Yes I’m sure a lot of the hate was pure anti-semitism (I blame Kanye) but a lot of it also seems to stem from her being pro-Israel and comments she made about Bella Hadid after she came out as pro-Palestinian,” another weighed in.

