Louie Ruelas Deletes Instagram Post of Teresa Giudice After Fans React

Louie Ruelas and Teresa Giudice spent a few days in Paris, France, after Thanksgiving, and shared some photos from their time in the City of Love on social media.

On November 25, 2022, Ruelas shared a couple of pictures of his wife standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star had on an ivory Balenciaga sweatshirt, which caused outrage amongst many fans due to the controversy surrounding the company.

Balenciaga came under fire after an ad that featured children holding stuffed animals that were dressed in bondage attire went live. The company removed the ads and issued a public apology and some celebrities have been distancing themselves from the designer. However, when Giudice was seen wearing a Balenciaga top after all of this went down, fans starting lighting her up in the comments of Ruelas’ post — which he has since deleted.

Giudice Addressed the Controversial Photo on Her Podcast

On the December 7, 2022, episode of the “Namaste B******” podcast, Giudice spoke out about her decision to wear the Balenciaga top and admitted that she had no idea about the controversy.

Giudice’s podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister brought up the topic toward the beginning of the episode. “We saw a picture of you. And I know people were saying stuff to you,” Pfeister said, opening the door for Giudice to explain.

“I was embarrassed. I did not know,” Giudice said. “Usually when I go on vacation I check out of social media completely. So, I had no idea. So, I brought a sweater that I totally forgot I had from last year and never wore.”

“After I wore it, Louie posted it, and then that’s when he was reading the comments and he’s like, ‘babe, something happened with Balenciaga,'” she continued.

Giudice Said Ruelas ‘Didn’t Feel Comfortable’ Keeping the Photo on His Feed

Giudice shared that after Ruelas looked into the controversy, he removed the post from his Instagram feed because he “didn’t feel comfortable with it being up.”

Pfeister said that Giudice called her in the middle of the night and she admitted that she was “checked out” over the holidays and didn’t know about the controversy either.

“I apologize for wearing that,” Giudice said. “I didn’t know. I was in Paris. I was checked out,” Giudice continued, adding, “I didn’t know what was going on in the world because, you know, I was with my love, spending time in Paris.”

“We were into each other. We weren’t into what was going on in the rest of the world, unfortunately. We really weren’t,” Giudice said.

The reality star went on to say that she hadn’t been to Paris since the early 90s. She and Ruelas did a lot of sightseeing and shopping and she said that they had a great time — even with the Balenciaga controversy.

Pfeister ended that portion of their discussion by saying that it was “just bad coincidence and timing.”

