Louie Ruelas Breaks Silence on the Gorgas Skipping His Wedding

Louie Ruelas has spoken out about his in-laws choosing not to attend his wedding.

This is the first time that Ruelas or Teresa Giudice have addressed the situation, which was reported just a day before the two tied the knot. On August 5, 2022, Page Six reported that Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga would not be guests at Ruelas and Giudice’s wedding, which took place on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estate and Garden in East Brunswick.

The wedding came and went, and the Gorgas spent the day at their shore house while Joe’s only sister tied the knot. “There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” a source told Page Six.

After the wedding, another source told People magazine that Giudice “betrayed” her family “in a way that’s unforgivable.” There have since been all kinds of rumors about what might have happened between Giudice, Ruelas and the Gorgas, but the details are under lock and key until the new season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs.

Now, without giving any details away, Ruelas has decided to speak out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ruelas Denied the Report That He & His Wife Sent the Gorgas a Bill

Shortly after the wedding took place, a report from Radar Online claimed that Giudice and Ruelas sent Joe a bill to cover their plates at the wedding. Unnamed sources allegedly told the outlet that the newlyweds tried to recoup some money following Melissa and Joe’s last-minute cancellation.

The story went viral online but was quickly debunked by Giudice’s longtime friend and fellow RHONJ co-star, Jennifer Aydin.

“I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews and Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts,” she tweeted.

Ruelas decided to address the story as well and also denied it.

“We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty,” Ruelas commented on an Instagram post, according to the fan account BravoHousewives.

Ruelas Said That Melissa & Joe Were ‘Missed’

Ruelas did not give any additional details about the rumors surrounding what happened while taping the RHONJ finale, but he did say that his in-laws were “missed” at the wedding.

“Joe and Melissa were missed,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Ruelas and Giudice are unlikely to speak out further about the incident due to their contracts with Bravo. For now, they are said to be looking forward to their upcoming honeymoon.

“Louie and Teresa had a fairy tale wedding and now they are embarking on a fairy tale honeymoon. They are looking forward to spending some quiet time together and celebrate one another as husband and wife,” a source told People magazine. Details about where the newlyweds might be headed weren’t revealed.

When they return home, Ruelas and Giudice will more than likely both be filming the RHONJ reunion where they will face the Gorgas and hash things out with Andy Cohen as the mediator. No word yet on when the reunion is set to film.

