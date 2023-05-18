Teresa Giudice’s Husband Louie Ruelas Admits He Lied Following Explosive RHONJ Finale

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 finale featured a blowout argument between Teresa Giudice’s husband, Louie Ruelas, and Joe and Melissa Gorga, but it was a comment Ruelas made about the entire cast that really had everyone talking.

At a “Roaring ’20s Party” thrown by Dolores Catania, Ruelas claimed he had dirt on everyone in the cast, and he namedropped a celebrity private investigator friend for filling him in. But during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” just after the episode ended, Ruelas admitted that he lied about what he knew.

Here’s what you need to know:

Louie Ruelas Said He was “Frustrated” After a Long Season on RHONJ

On the May 16, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen told Giudice that a fan asked, “Why do you say Margaret [Josephs] has an arsenal when your husband hired a private investigator to monitor the cast?” The question was in reference to comments that Josephs has an “arsenal” of incriminating information about her castmates that she uses against them.

But Giudice shot down the theory that her husband hired a PI to collect data on the cast. “He did not do that,” she told Cohen. “Why would he waste his money?”

After Cohen pointed out that was what Ruelas said in the finale, Giudice explained, “You know, he did say it because he was frustrated.”

When Cohen asked if Ruelas just pulled it “out of nowhere,” Giudice replied, “He just said it. Ask him.”

Ruelas then spoke from his seat in the audience. “Yeah, I was just at the end of my rope,” he told Cohen. “It was a long season. Frustrating. Trying to get married and… I regret it.”

Cohen noted that it was “kind of an amazing thing to come up with out of nowhere.” “It is, isn’t it?” Ruelas replied.

The Bravo host then pointed out that Giudice had just defended Ruelas’ claims about hiring a PI in a WWHL game.

“Yeah, first of all, do you know how much that would cost, each person in the cast, to investigate each person,” she said to Cohen. “Do you think we’d want to waste our money on that? He was frustrated. He just said it.”

Louie Ruelas Previously Claimed His Friend Bo Dietl Gave Him information on the RHONJ Cast

On the RHONJ season 13 finale, “Flappers of Fury,” Ruelas made a bold claim during a screaming match with the Gorgas. “Bo Dietl knows s*** about everyone in this room!” he shouted.

He doubled down on the claim the next day when Catania and Jennifer Aydin stopped by to see Giudice. During a conversation with the RHONJ stars, Ruelas said he gets real information, “not gossip,” from his friend.

“Bo Dietl, who’s like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group,” he said. “There’s so much more.”

Dietl is a renowned former New York City Police Department detective of more than two decades. After retiring from NYPD, he opened his own firm, Bo Dietl & Associates, per his LinkedIn. He has also appeared in several films, including “Carlito’s Way” and ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,” per IMDb.

In a confessional, Giudice denied knowing what her future husband was talking about and claimed she didn’t “know anything” about his alleged PI-fed information from Dietl.

But minutes before denying that Ruelas talked to a private investigator, she defended him for doing so. During a “Watch What Happens Live” game, “Can You Defend Him?”, Cohen asked Giudice, “Can you defend Louie allowing his friend Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on everyone in your group?” “Yes,” she replied.

The whole back and forth left RHONJ fans confused.

“So he LIED?!” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “He was so specific even mentioning the investigator’s name,” another noted.

“He 100% hired his friend the P.I. and now they’re just saying he just said it off the top of his head when he was so specific about how he does business and surrounds himself with great people and that’s how he does it by investigating them. They’re just trying to cover their tracks because they know they’re going to get a lot of blowback from the network and everybody in the cast,” another viewer speculated.

Other viewers pointed out that Giudice’s lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr., was seated in the “Watch What Happens Live” audience next to Ruelas.

