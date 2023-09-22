Paul Connell Comments on How Luis Ruelas Has Been ‘Fitting in’ During Season 14

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania’s boyfriend of two years, Paul “Paulie” Connell, shared information about the Bravo franchise’s upcoming 14th season during a September 2023 interview with Page Six. While speaking to the publication, the businessman mentioned the cast’s dynamic toward Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. As fans are aware, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, his wife Melissa Gorga, Frank Catania, Margaret Josephs, and John Fuda, took issue with Ruelas after he claimed that Bo Dietl to looked into the RHONY cast on his behalf during the show’s 13th season reunion special. Ruelas and Dietl later stated that his claim was untrue.

When asked how Ruelas has been “fitting in” with the male RHONJ cast members, Connell replied, “The energy is a little different at this moment.” He shared, however, that he believes Ruelas will be able to mend his relationships with his co-stars.

“I think it’s going to make itself work around,” shared Connell.

The Eco Electrical Services LLC CEO also shared he did not have an issue with the father of two.

“I’m an everybody fan,” stated the Irish native.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Spoke About Becoming a Cast Member on RHONJ

Ruelas discussed joining the RHONJ cast during a July 2023 interview on “Sherri,” alongside Giudice. He shared he was unprepared to have conflicts with certain members of the RHONJ cast. The reality television personality stated, however, that he was not surprised when his wife’s castmates “came for” him in RHONJ season 13.

“They are fighting for my wife’s seat so they have to, if they are not going to go after her, they are going after me. I’m next in line,” said Ruelas.

Giudice agreed with her husband’s assessment, stating, “They can’t come for me so of course they go for my honey.”

“And then I was like, ‘No you aren’t doing that,’” continued the 51-year-old.

While recording the September 20 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice stated that she would have chosen to keep Ruelas off RHONJ for longer. According to the mother of four, her estranged brother mentioned she had begun dating Ruelas in the summer of 2020 and that is why he began appearing on RHONJ during season 12.

“My brother introduced him on the show, he, like, opened his big mouth and told everybody about him. But I was trying to keep him on the down-low, you know, of course always using me as a storyline, you know. But I didn’t want to tell people about Louie because I wanted us to have some private time alone, and I wanted to ease him into this, slowly, because it’s not for everyone,” said Giudice.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Filming RHONJ Season 14

Giudice mentioned filming the 14th season of RHONJ in the September 20 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” She suggested she was frustrated that some of her castmates have taken to social media to share images taken during the production of the upcoming season.

“I don’t like to post the cameramen, like, it used to be — I’m old school — it used to be like you are not supposed to show that. Everyone else doesn’t follow the rules, and everyone else likes to post the cameras and show that we are filming,” said the “Skinny Italian” author.

The reality television personality shared similar comments in the September 6 “Namaste B$tches” episode.

“A lot of people from the cast are posting pictures with the cameras behind them. At least I try to be discreet and I don’t do that, but other people on my cast want to make sure they put it out there that we are filming,” stated the RHONJ star.

The 14th season of RHONJ is still in production.