Bethenny Frankel Responds to Luann De Lesseps’ On-Camera Dig

On July 9, Luann de Lesseps was asked about her ongoing public feud with Bethenny Frankel as the two “Real Housewives of New York City” alums have been trading shots in interviews and podcasts every few months.

De Lesseps and her “Welcome to Crappie Lake” co-star Sonja Morgan joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” where the RHONY alums were asked many questions by Cohen and the audience. Naturally, the topic of De Lesseps’ ongoing rift with her former co-star came up, including the report that she left the opening night of “Bad Cinderella” during the performance because she realized she was sitting close to Frankel.

“It wasn’t because of Bethenny that I left the show, it was because Jacques [Azoulay] had a dinner and so he wanted to leave,” De Lesseps explained, referencing her ex-boyfriend, who was her date for the evening. “He didn’t like it very much, the show,” she added.

Both Cohen and Morgan told De Lesseps that it was a bad look to leave the premiere and considered bad manners. De Lesseps acknowledged that it was bad then added, “But it was ‘Bad Cinderella,’ so,” she shrugged, “What can I say.”

“What she’s saying is she did not leave because Bethenny was there,” Cohen clarified, and De Lesseps responded, “Absolutely not. That’s the answer. I did not leave because of her.” However, it wasn’t the only shot fired between the ladies as Frankel clapped back at some of De Lesseps’ other on-camera comments made ahead of the “Crappie Lake” premiere.

Bethenny Frankel Replied to Luann de Lesseps & Said Her Former Co-Star Seemed ‘Obsessed’ With Her

De Lesseps brought up her former castmate during an interview to promote the premiere of “Crappie Lake.” The Countess and Morgan sat down with Entertainment Tonight and were asked which of the Housewives they were hoping to never have to interact with again. De Lesseps named Carole Radziwill because she “trashed” the show then said that Frankel also “trashed” RHONY after appearing on it. “Don’t even wanna give her any airtime,” she concluded.

Frankel fired back at those comments in a couple of social media remarks as she said, “I love when people are obsessed with me as she is, so I should send her an edible arrangement.”

Frankel also replied to someone who asked her thoughts on De Lesseps saying she’d be happy never to see Frankel again. “Feels fairly likely since my life isn’t a cabaret,” Frankel wrote on Threads, according to screenshots shared by the Bravo fan account Bye Wig, Hello Drama.

Luann de Lesseps Made Other Comments About Bethenny Frankel on WWHL

De Lesseps referenced Frankel on “Watch What Happens Live” at another point in the July 9 episode as she was asked in one of the show’s games which of her RHONY co-stars has the worst taste in men. “I’m trying to think historically,” De Lesseps mused. “Who has the worst taste in men… Maybe Bethenny,” she concluded.

It’s not the first time Frankel clapped back at De Lesseps for some of the Countess’ comments as the Skinnygirl founder said her former co-star was “obsessed” with her back when the “Bad Cinderella” reports began circulating. Frankel shared on her podcast “ReWives” that the Countess wasn’t “on my radar” and she felt bad that De Lesseps was “so consumed by” and “fixated on” Frankel.

