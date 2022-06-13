PHOTO: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it

A “Real Housewives” star nearly bared it all, sharing a photo in a bikini on Instagram — and fans can’t get over how great she looks.

Luann de Lesseps, 57, shared the post on June 6, 2022. “I don’t have a tan, but I’m about to,” she captioned the shot. The reality star was standing in a living room while wearing an off white string bikini.

The suit was from Melissa Odabash’s MBE Swimwear line, according to de Lesseps’ tag. Several people took to the comments section in awe of de Lesseps’ physique.

Several People Let de Lesseps Know How Great She Looked — Even Some Other ‘Housewives’ Stars

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the post to fill up, many people saying just how incredible de Lesseps looked in her swimwear.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna stopped by to drop three fire emoji in the comments. Meanwhile, de Lesseps’ RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney wrote “goals.”

“Gorgeous! How do you stay so fit and beautiful,” one person wondered.

“Showing your age has never looked so good! Amazing and confident,” someone else added.

“Oh wow Luann, incredible physique, so gorgeous & stunning. Hope you’re having a lovely day,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful! Goals! I need some of your fountain of youth cause you look so much young,” read a fourth fan comment.

De Lesseps isn’t shy about showing off her body and her Instagram feed has a few photos of her in a bikini. For example, in February 2022, she shared a pic with some friends on a beach. In the shot, de Lesseps was in a black string two-piece. Days earlier, de Lesseps posted a video of herself dancing on a boat in another cream-colored string bikini.

“Great body for her age!!!” one person commented on the boat video.

“What is your secret?! Wow,” someone else added.

De Lesseps’ Daughter’s Artwork Was Featured in the Photo

De Lesseps stood barefoot in front of a couch and a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind her. She tagged her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, in the post, crediting the artwork to her.

The sketch is of a person with “450-500 women” drawn within the outline of the body. Victoria shared the print on Instagram in October 2017 and received a great deal of positive feedback on it.

“This is incredible,” one person commented on the post at the time.

“I am so obsessed with this. Do you have any prints or anything?” someone else asked.

“Love this so much,” a third comment read.

Victoria is an artist who specializes in oil paintings, pencil & silk, and sculptures as well as photography, according to her website.

“She’s been drawing since she was a kid and she really has her own style. She’s really into it and it’s so nice to see that passion she has for her work,” de Lesseps previously told Bravo. In the article, published in 2019, Bravo reported that “one of a kind” artwork by Victoria ranged in price from $2,000 to $7,000.

