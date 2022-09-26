Fans React to Luann de Lesseps’ Bikini Pictures

On September 22, 2022, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps took to Instagram to share three pictures and a video of herself wearing a silver bikini. The first slide showed her standing on the steps of a pool. She placed her hand on her knee and stared off into the distance. The video consisted of the reality television personality getting out of the pool. De Lesseps changed her pose for the second photo by leaning forward and putting one of her hands on her hip. She turned around and faced the pool for the final picture.

De Lesseps tagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

“Feels like summer to me! Happy #Fall ❤️ #LA,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the Bravo star.

“You look better than girls half your age… I imagine you work out often. Keep it real queen,” wrote a commenter.

“The best of the best 😍,” shared another.

“These pictures…ohhh these pictures! You look SO hot in a bikini‼️” asserted a fan.

“You’re incredible we miss you on our TVs ❤️❤️❤️🤩🤩🤩,” commented an Instagram user.

“Looking great Luann,” added a different person.

“BEAUTY! CLASS! ELEGANCE!” stated a commenter.

“You ARE beautiful 🙌,” chimed in the seventh person.

Luann de Lesseps Shared Pictures of Herself in a Bikini in August 2022

This is not the first time the RHONY star has shared images of herself while wearing a swimsuit with her Instagram followers. For instance, on August 21, the Bravo personality uploaded a photo taken in Nashville, Tennessee, that showed her wearing a white two-piece bathing suit. In the caption, she explained that she uploaded the photo in celebration of the second anniversary of the song, “Viva la Diva.”

Numerous commenters shared that they appreciated the Instagram post.

“Getting better every day simply beautiful,” wrote a commenter.

“Such a hottie, so gorgeous & attractive. Hope you’re having a lovely day. Such a lovely & kind person 😊🔥🔥🔥💜💜,” added another.

“Luann u look great gf 🤗👍💪❤️ strong 💪 powerful woman you are top notch favourite housewife on the show 👏 ❤️🤗👍👌👍,” stated a fan.

“What a perfect body!👏👏👏👏,” asserted an Instagram user.

“You are getting younger!!! Why is your secret so inspiring ❤️🙌,” shared a social media user.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About the RHONY Spin-Off

During a July 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, de Lesseps spoke about the upcoming RHONY spin-off series, which will focus on original cast members. She shared that she “can’t imagine” that she will not be a part of the show. She clarified that she has not yet been officially asked to star in the spin-off.

“You never know with the Housewives franchise, but I know that we will have news soon so I’m excited for the fans to finally get some news about what’s happening with RHONY,” stated the mother of two.

De Lesseps shared similar information during an August 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. She explained that she does not “have a contract yet” for the upcoming series.

“There’s been talk about it. There’s been talk about them doing two separate shows, the OGs Legacy cast and then an all-new cast so you know, I would love to film with all the OGs because guess what? I know them all. I know all their characters,” shared the Bravo star.

