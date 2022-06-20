EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Luann de Lesseps Talks New Cabaret Show, Sobriety, & More

Ladies and gentlemen, this is The Countess speaking!

Although “The Real Housewives of New York” is not back on the air quite yet, Heavy recently caught up with star Luann de Lesseps to hear all about what she’s been up to over the past few months. Lesseps spilled everything about her cabaret show tour, where she is in sobriety journey, and even told us how she really feels about Sonja Morgan’s comedy shows. She was cool, not all, like, uncool.

“I’ve been doing the West Coast with my all-new show,” Lesseps told Heavy. “I have a new director, Richard Alexander… I mean, he’s an icon in the business and I’m so fortunate to work with him. I put together a show of basically the songs that I love to sing and that I love my fans to know. Of course, I do some Broadway, and I kind of turn them on their heads and make them my own. I have a lot of fun with it.”

Lesseps has been hard at work in rehearsals over the past six weeks and cites the “amazing reviews” from her audience and Bravo fans alike.

“It’s a mixture of fashion show meets cabaret meets storytelling and music,” Lesseps said of her “Countess Cabaret” show. “It’s just really a fun, fun time. It is a party. I do a Q&A with my audience, so we talk everything ‘Housewives.’ You’ll see the new song, ‘F-Bombs on the G (With The OG’s)’ which we incorporated into the show. It’s action-packed, it is a fun ride. You’re basically in my living room to sit down and enjoy yourself.”

You can catch shows from Lesseps from June 23-26 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and more tour dates coming soon here.

Lesseps Will Have a Surprise for Her Fans at the Upcoming Cabaret Shows

While speaking with Heavy, Lesseps also revealed that her alcohol-free Fosé Rosé will be available for sale at her upcoming shows in Los Angeles. Lesseps created the brand during the pandemic with her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, as an alternative to alcohol, since she became sober in recent years, a journey that viewers saw her go through on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I’m so grateful to be sober and take it one day at a time, because, you know, it’s a struggle for anybody out there dealing with sobriety,” Lesseps explained. “Especially summer’s coming and everyone’s drinking, but you know, I’m really happy that people are loving the Fosé.”

Lesseps Is Supportive of Sonja Morgan’s Comedy Shows

As viewers have seen before in previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York,” cabaret can be a bit of a sore subject between Lesseps and her costar Sonja Morgan. Currently, Morgan is also on tour with her own show, called “Sonja In Your City,” and Lesseps has nothing but love for her longtime friend.

“I’m very supportive of her,” Lesseps told Heavy. “I only wish her well with it. And you know, it is not a cabaret, so it has nothing to do with my show. She’s doing comedy and stuff. I hope she’s, you know, enjoying it and having a good time with it and I only wish her success.”

“The Real Housewives of New York” is expected to return sometime next year.

