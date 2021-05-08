RHONY Star Goes Off on Carole Radziwill In New Podcast

It looks like “Real Housewives of New York” star Luann de Lesseps still has a bone to pick with former costar Carole Radziwill.

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Lesseps spoke about her social media use and managed to slam Radziwill in the process. Lesseps explained that she doesn’t like to use her social media platforms to air out drama on the show.

“I don’t get involved in that,” Lesseps explained while on the podcast. “I feel like social media can be great, but the downside of that is people attack each other from their computers and I think that’s just not my vibe. And you see Carole Radziwill makes negative comments about Bravo, and me, and I don’t even engage because she’s not worth my energy.”

While Radziwill was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York,” she and Lesseps had a major feud over Radziwill’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy. Before Radziwill dated Kenworthy, he dated Lesseps’ niece, which caused a rift in their friendship.

Radziwill Recently Called Bravo’s Production Team a ‘Machine’

Since leaving “The Real Housewives of New York,” Radziwill has not been shy about sharing her opinions about Bravo with the world. During an April 2021 appearance on Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Radziwill slammed the RHONY production team.

“A lot of things happened the last season…I was arguing about everything,” Radziwill said about her exit from the show in 2018. “I was very upset [with] the way production was handling it. It’s a toxic environment. It was what I called the Bravo machine. They hated when I said that. I think I’m like forbidden to say those two words.”

And, like Lesseps said during her recent podcast interview, Radziwill has also aired out her Bravo opinions on Twitter before. When her friend Dorinda Medley exited the show over the summer, Radziwill blasted the rest of the cast in a tribute post to the star.

“Dorinda was only ‘real’ HW,” Radziwill wrote on Twitter in August 2020. “So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.”

Radziwill Has Also Shaded Lesseps on Twitter

Trump is gone but the maskless idiots remain. At least they are now all in one place. Good luck Florida. #nurseluann 🙄 @dailymail LuAnn de Lesseps parties MASKLESS in Florida as insiders blast behavior amid COVID-19 RHONY scare | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/ivJRBdXhWL — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) January 20, 2021

Although Lesseps recently took a shot at Radziwill during her appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Radziwill has also done the same to her former friend on social media. In January 2021, Radziwill went on Twitter to blast Lesseps for being spotted in Miami without a mask.

“Trump is gone but the maskless idiots remain,” Radziwill tweeted along with a Daily Mail article about Lesseps’ partying. “At least they are now all in one place. Good luck Florida.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

