Luann de Lesseps Accused of Dining & Dashing on $700 Restaurant Bill

Luann de Lesseps, star of “Real Housewives of New York” is being accused of racking up a $700 dinner bill and then leaving without paying.

According to a Real Housewives Instagram blog, bravobravoduckingbravo, Luann dined at Le Diplomate in Washington D.C but never paid her bill. The post is riddled with fan eye-witness accounts who claim to have witnessed the whole encounter.

Here’s everything we know:

Luann Is Said to Have Dined at Le Diplomate After Her Cabaret Show

According to the Instagram blog, fans sent messages of their observations from inside the restaurant, one even included a photo where a woman who looks similar to Luann is dressed in red.

“We went to Luann’s show in DC,” a fan wrote. “Saw her at ladiplimat in DC after the show. She refused to talk to anyone, told the manager she is a celebrity and had to seek refuge in their restaurant. They then racked up a 700 bill and walked out and never paid. The manager had to find out who she was to located her. Left the waiter with no tip on a 700 bill.”

Another fan agreed with the first fan’s assessment and added a few thoughts of their own.

“Yes!!! The manager said she walked in and said she is a celebrity and wanted a table. We told him her name and after she left without paying and he thanked us and said he would track her down.”

Luann Is Accused of Going “Psychotic” on a Fan & Making Her Cry on Her Birthday

Another fan shared a story about Luann acting poorly before even getting to the restaurant.

“Okay, that message is from one of my best friends,” someone shared with the Instagram blog. “I’m here to cooperate it and say IT GOT WORSE. At the show my other friend was chosen to ask a question during the Q&A part of the show. It was her birthday and this she was really pumped. She gets up it’s fine whatever, the show was super short and after the show is when the real drama began – before she dined and dashed, she went outside to smoke a cigarette and my friend (birthday girl) was also outside. She was like oh hi! remember me, great show, etc. Luann COMPLETELY went psychotic on her for speaking to her and went OFF on my friends so badly she broke down sobbing she was so upset. ON HER BIRTHDAY. Just went off on tangents and totally verbally abused my friend who was the sweetest girl ever. Completely regret ever supporting her with ticket sales. Will never do that again. On the bright side – the restaurant (le diplomat)that was kind of ripped off could not have been kinder. They saw my friend in tears and gave us free cocktails.”

Another fan mentioned that one of her DC shows had been canceled at the last minute and that the venue said it was not COVID-related.

“Somethings up!!!” they wrote.

At press time, Luann had not responded to the allegations. Instead, she posted an Instagram video thanking the city for coming to her show.

