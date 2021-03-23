Luann de Lesseps ‘Definitely’ Performing at Bravo Star’s Wedding

Luann de Lesseps of The Real Housewives of New York will perform at the wedding of a fellow Bravo star.

Summer House’s Hannah Berner, 29, recently confirmed that RHONY’s ‘Countess’ will perform at her upcoming nuptials with Des Bishop, 45, according to PeopleTV’s Reality Check. The Berning in Hell podcast host credited Lesseps for introducing her to Bishop, an Irish American comedian.

“She’s definitely performing at the wedding,” Berner told Reality Check Host Daryn Carp on March 17 of Lesseps. “But also Daryn, I was in hopeless places as Rihanna says. I have five cats, I was living with my parents, who are very cute and in love.”

Carp suggested that Lesseps take it a step further and ordain the couple — considering her large role in the engagement.

Berner took to Instagram on March 3 to announce her engagement to the 45-year-old with the caption:

“Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop.”

Berner, whose prior tumultuous relationship with Summer House costar Luke Gulbranson is currently playing out on season 5, shared with Carp that she is hoping to tie the knot sometime this summer.

“We both had to cancel our standup tour so we want to go back on tour,” she explained to the host. “So part of us was like let’s just do a quick fun barbeque on Shelter Island. Maybe aiming for August. But it’s not 100% confirmed.”

New episodes of Summer House air every Thursday at 9/8c and are also documented on the Bravo app.

Berner Said Bishop Messaged Her on Social Media After She Documented a Night out With the Lesseps

According to Reality Blurb, Berner met Lesseps for lunch in July on Shelter Island, tagging the location on Instagram. After that, Bishops messaged the Summer House star on the platform asking whether she was “out east?” The two have been inseparable ever since, the publication reported.

“I went to get lunch with Countess Luann on Shelter Island and we posted and I tagged I’m on Shelter Island,” Berner told Carp during the PeopleTV Reality Check episode. “So [Bishop] just DM’d me in July and was like, ‘Hey are you out East?’”

Berner explained to the host that the two met for coffee and then began dating. She added that they kept their engagement a secret for quite some time, Reality Blurb disclosed.

“When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh,” Berner explained to People Magazine.

“On Valentine’s Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn’t gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, ‘I have a surprise for you.’”

Lesseps Congratulated Berner on Instagram Regarding the Engagement

The Countess extended her congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram on March 3 with a smiling photo of herself and Berner.

“Congrats! @beingbernz!” Lesseps wrote. “So happy for you! Can’t wait to meet him!”

“I love you so much Lu!” Berner responded on the Instagram thread. “Fun fact, he messaged me to go on our first date after he was I was out in Long Island with you. So, basically it’s all because of you.”

While Lesseps was quick to congratulate Berner, some of the Summer House star’s fellow castmates have yet to do so.

Kyle Cooke has not yet reached out or commented on the engagement, Berner dished during an interview on Bravo’s Chat Room, according to E! News. The two are apparently still reeling from a falling out during the filming of season 5 last summer.

“I got congratulations from everyone except like, Kyle was radio silent,” Berner expressed, according to the news outlet. “Not a thing, but I expected that. I mean, he should learn to be happy for other people ’cause I was happy for him.”

All six cast members quarantined in a new mansion this season during the summer for six weeks to film safely during the pandemic — leading to several stained relationships between the group of young working professionals.

After Cooke during episode four disinvited Berner to his upcoming wedding with Amanda Batula over a dispute regarding household chores, Berner revealed on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that that she is still unsure whether the couple wants her attendance.

