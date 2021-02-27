RHONY Star Posts Strange Nude Photo on Instagram

Recently, Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps posted an interesting photo on her Instagram page, which left many fans wondering what exactly the star was doing.

In the photo, Lesseps posed nude on the beach, covered in what looked to be like metallic gold clay. Lesseps covered her chest with stars and wore bikini bottoms, writing in the caption, “Claycation.”

The photo left many of Lesseps’ fans confused, which they expressed in the comment section of the Instagram photo. “Some things should remain private,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Money can’t buy you class indeed.” Some even chimed in asking if the star was okay, and others even criticized the color of the clay, with one fan writing, “Paid partnership with Heinz Yellow Mustard.”

However, it seems like Lesseps is brushing off the haters. She is keeping it cool, not all, like, uncool!

Luann de Lesseps Just Finished Filming Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

Prior to posing nude on the beach, Lesseps just finished filming for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York. And, according to a new report from Page Six, it seems like this season may have posed some challenges for the star. According to the publication, Lesseps hired a sober coach to help her get through filming, primarily due to the rowdy nature of the cast trips.

“Most people in her situation would avoid bars and that kind of thing, but she didn’t have that option. It really made her nervous,” a source recently told Page Six. Another source told the publication, “We’re really proud of her. She has a lot of support and works really hard.”

In 2017, Lesseps was arrested for disorderly intoxication, and, since then, has been working on her sobriety. Much of Lesseps’ journey has been documented during recent seasons of The Real Housewives of New York.

Luann de Lesseps Has Been Criticized for Traveling

Even though filming may have wrapped, it still seems like Lesseps is in the spotlight. During recent months, Lesseps has gotten some heat for traveling amidst the COIVD-19 pandemic. Lesseps was spotted in Miami, Florida, in January, and then in Tulum, Mexico, in recent days. When Lesseps was in Miami, some fans criticized her for a lack of mask-wearing at a birthday party, which she posted about online. However, Lesseps suggested that she was wearing a mask–just not while posing for photos.

“I took the mask off for some photos,” Lesseps said to Page Six at the time. “Knowing everyone had tested negative, I felt comfortable doing that.”

Throughout filming for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York, production had to be shut down twice. In October 2020, one crew member tested positive for the coronavirus, and in January, a cast member also came down with the illness, which forced the show to take a pause.

The Real Housewives of New York is set to return this spring.

