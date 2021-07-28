RHONY Star Claims Show ‘Wouldn’t Be The Same’ Without Ramona Singer

Lesseps also revealed to People that there’s still some drama ahead involving Singer and new star Eboni K. Williams. “Well, there’s going to be little bumps in the road before they get to the prize,” Lesseps said about a possible reconciliation between the two of them. “I call it the Ramona-coaster. So, the ride’s not over yet.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Singer Is Allegedly ‘Too Expensive’ for the Network

Earlier in July 2021, a report was published by Radar Online, which claimed that Singer was on the brink of being fired from “The Real Housewives of New York.” A source alleged to the outlet at the time that Singer was getting “too expensive” for Bravo.

“The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up,” a source revealed to the outlet at the time. “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

The source continued, “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

However, Singer has since said herself that she has not yet been fired. According to Page Six, Singer responded to an Instagram comment asking if she had been let go, telling the user, “Nope.”

Other ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Stars Might Be Getting the Axe

Singer might not be the only one who is rumored to be getting fired. According to a July 2021 report from HollywoodLife, both Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are “nervous” about potentially getting axed from the franchise.

The source told HollywoodLife at the time, “Ramona has turned her phone off a lot this week. Friends have been calling her and oftentimes, it goes straight to voicemail. Sonja and Luann are nervous about being let go, too. All of the ladies are nervous they’re going to be axed from the show. They see what the fans are saying, and it’s bothersome.”

The source continued, “Another season is never promised to anyone, but all of this is new territory for them, and Ramona isn’t going to go quietly. Bravo is her main source of income.”

