RHONY Star on Ramona Singer’s Exit: ‘I Don’t Know if She’s Completely Gone’

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer announced she will not be joining the cast of the show’s spinoff series, titled “RHONY Legacy” in a November 2022 interview with Page Six. She explained to the publication she does “not want to do the show any longer.”

In a December 2022 interview on “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, RHONY personality Luann de Lesseps shared her thoughts about Singer’s assertion she will not appear on “Legacy.”

Luann de Lesseps Shared Her Thoughts About Ramona Singer’s Departure

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, de Lesseps suggested she believed Singer may be featured on the RHONY spinoff. She explained that Bravo fans would like the 66-year-old to join the “Legacy” cast.

“Everybody wants her back, I feel like Ramona is such a – you know, she’s an OG,” said the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer. “She’s a big part of the show – I feel like we’re going to see her somehow… I don’t know if she’s completely gone. I think she makes great television and I think that the fans will miss her. And we will miss her because she’s just Ramona, you know? And just all these crazy antics she does.”

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, de Lesseps also gave some information about “Legacy.” She hinted that fans can expect the show to premiere in 2023.

“I think they are still trying to make deals and figure out who exactly is on that cast. But word on the street is that maybe sometime in the spring,” said de Lesseps.

The reality television personality also noted that she and Sonja Morgan will be starring in their own series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The RHONY personality explained she and Morgan attempted to help residents of a small town while filming the show.

“We’re doing good and we’re having fun and making comedy out of it. We both grew up in small towns, Sonja and I, so it’s not like we don’t know what it’s like to grow up in a small town. But it’s just wild to be back in a small town again,” said de Lesseps.

Ramona Singer Spoke About Why She No Longer Wants To Be a Bravo Star

During an October 2022 appearance on the “Reality with The King” podcast, Singer shared why she was not interested in becoming a “Legacy” cast member. She explained she did not enjoy the attention she received during her time as an RHONY star.

“I know this is like an oxymoron. But I really don’t like being recognized, all of the sudden people aren’t bugging me. They aren’t like ‘oh my god, it’s you Ramona, I know you are on a date, can I have a photo,’ you know, I just don’t like all the attention, and guess what?” explained the mother of one. “The man I date don’t like all the attention. How about even my girlfriends, my girlfriends don’t. They’ll say ‘oh my gosh Ramona, I used to go out to lunch with you and 20 people would come up to you, now it’s only one.’ You know, so I don’t like all the attention.”

