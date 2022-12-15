Luann de Lesseps Weighs in on the New RHONY Reboot

In March 2022, Andy Cohen announced in an interview with Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different next year: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

At BravoCon 2022, the new RHONY cast was announced. It will feature Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Dana Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, and Sai De Silva.

Andy Cohen Spoke More About the RHONY Reboot Casting During BravoCon 2022

While speaking with Page Six during BravoCon 2022, Cohen revealed that they were more focused on casting for the RHONY reboot rather than the “legacy” show.

“We really were waiting to get the ‘RHONY’ reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at,” Cohen told the outlet during the event.

Cohen also said at the time, “I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic ‘RHONY’ women about ‘Legacy’ yet.”

Luann De Lesseps Said She Was ‘Surprised’ to Hear the News About the RHONY Reboot

During an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lesseps admitted that she was pretty shocked to hear the news about the “Real Housewives of New York” reboot when it was announced.

“I was as surprised as anybody else,” Lesseps told the outlet at the time. “I did not see that one coming. It really came out of left field for me. But after talking to production and [Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen], I thought, it’s a great idea because look, I think the success of the Ultimate Girls Trip weighed in on that.”

Lesseps continued, “I’m thrilled to be able to film with all of my old girlfriends. I mean, what better for me than to be surrounded by all my old girlfriends? So I’m happy about it. I think that them doing another cast, a multicultural cast, I think is cool. And I think it’s a different look at New York and t’s see what happens. The proof will be in the pudding.”

