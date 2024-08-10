Luann de Lesseps Comments on ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Reboot

Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps has experienced a reboot firsthand after being let go from RHONY following season 13 to make way for an entirely new cast in season 14. After an August 4 run-in with TMZ, de Lesseps shared her thoughts on a potential “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reboot, after Andy Cohen and the producers declared the cast “unfixable” following the season 14 finale.

“The newbies and the OGs, that’s what he should do. Yes, instead of wiping out the entire cast he should just meld some new people in. Jersey is Jersey, like New York was New York,” de Lesseps told the outlet. When asked who she would keep on the cast, de Lesseps added, “Let the powers at be do their work, I’ve got cabaret shows to do, I can’t do everything. I think that the main cast has been so good, so I plead the fifth.”

Would Luann de Lesseps Return to RHONY?

De Lesseps also responded to a question about whether she would return to RHONY if asked to join some of the new cast members in a future season. “I don’t think [I would go back to RHONY], I think I would do ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ for sure. Well, you know, you never know. Every season I would start the season going ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do it another year.’ I love my life, I love touring, you know I’m doing a new dating show coming up in September, I’m filming that,” de Lesseps shared.

De Lesseps previously reacted to rumors of her RHONY return at one of her cabaret shows in February 2024. “Well, you know what I do in life? I never say a yes or a no, I say maybe. So it’s a maybe, but you know I’m being pitched a couple of other shows right now. I can’t tell you what they are,” she said at the time.

De Lesseps was announced as one of four “Housewives” stars set to appear in a new dating show for Peacock under the working title “Love Hotel”. De Lesseps will be joined on her journey for love by Shannon Storms Beador from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby from “The Real Housewives of Potomac”.

Per initial reports, “Love Hotel” will film in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, though the exact format and planned premiere date have yet to be announced.

RHONY is Returning for Season 15

Despite de Lesseps not making a comeback on RHONY any time soon, the entire season 14 cast (Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield) is returning for season 15 alongside one newcomer, Racquel Chevremont.

Bravo shared a promo announcing that the new season would be “Coming soon”, which the fan account Queens of Bravo posted on Instagram on August 4. While the official premiere date is still under wraps, the official Bravo account commented on Queens of Bravo’s post, “It’s about to be a good time 🙌.”

