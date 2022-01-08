Luann de Lesseps on Ex Tom D’Agostino Proposing to New Fiancée

Luann de Lesseps, of “Real Housewives of New York City” fame, married Tom D’Agostino in 2016. The pair officially divorced the following year.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About Tom D’Agostino’s Engagement

Page Six reported that D’Agostino and his fiancee Danielle Rollins got engaged on December 31, 2021, exactly five years from the date of his and de Lesseps’s New Year’s Eve wedding. The proposal also occurred in Palm Beach, Florida, where the 55-year-old had married the “RHONY” star. While speaking to the publication in January 2021, the Bravo personality shared kind words about her ex-husband.

“I’m happy for him. I’m happy we both moved on,” asserted the 56-year-old. “I’ve moved on from that time in my life and I truly only wish him the best. That’s the feeling. It’s all good.”

The reality television star also shared that she is interested in finding a romantic partner in the near future. She explained that she did not have time to date in 2021 because she was traveling for her cabaret tour. She told the publication:

I just haven’t had a minute to think about it. But in 2022, I have a little more time to focus on possibly finding someone — just a little bit, though, because I’m about to get back into the swing of my next cabaret shows. But I do have the next couple of months off, so I’m ready. Let’s go!

Luann de Lesseps Discussed the Future of ‘RHONY’

“RHONY” is not currently in production. During a November 2021 appearance on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, de Lesseps discussed why it was difficult to shoot the show’s thirteenth season, which premiered in May 2021.

“You have to remember that we filmed during on of the most difficult times, you know, during COVID, Black Lives Matter, and the election, I mean there was a lot going on, there was a lot of social tension,” explained the reality television star.

She noted that she did appreciate having the opportunity to “dress up and put makeup on” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a godsend for me because we were all stuck at home and you know, the thought of being around a group of girls and having fun – there’s always drama, of course, that was a great thing,” said the Bravo personality.

The mother-of-two also noted that she believed “at the end of the season [the cast] was in a good place.”

While Bravo has not confirmed the return of “RHONY,” de Lesseps asserted that the show will have a fourteenth season.

“I know we’ll be back,” stated de Lesseps.

The Bravo star also mentioned the possibility of “RHONY” season 14 during a November 2021 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“I don’t really have news on the next season. I just know that there will be a next season,” asserted the “Chic C’est La Vie” singer. “I’m really looking forward to getting our show back, you know, and getting our girls back on Bravo. I have no doubt that the show is definitely coming back and you know, we’re going to come back stronger than ever because we’re in New York City.”

She went on to say that fans can expect some casting changes on the show.

“I’m not involved, per se, with casting, although I weigh in heavily on who might be casted, I’d like to think because I am an OG, so whoever they bring around – anyway, so I don’t know who will be on next season, I just know whoever will be on next season stronger than ever because ‘New York City’ ain’t going anywhere,” stated the Bravo star.

