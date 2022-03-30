RHONY Star Announces Huge Career News

Luann de Lesseps has something big in the works.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” veteran opened up in a new podcast interview to reveal what she has been up to since wrapping the last season of the Bravo reality show – and since falling off the wagon at a piano bar earlier this month.

The interview, which aired on March 28, was taped one day before Andy Cohen’s shocking RHONY reboot announcement, during which he revealed that the franchise will get a total makeover with a “legacy” cast made up of OGs and a second series featuring all-new cast members. De Lesseps has not yet been announced as a RHONY cast member for the legacy series, per Variety.

Luann de Lesseps Revealed Big News About Her Next Project

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Countess Luann noted that while her life is “pretty much an open book,” there’s more to tell —and she plans to tell it via a bombshell book.

“And what you don’t know is that I’m actually working on a book, which is a memoir,” she dished. “So it’s time to start writing about my life and you know, the struggles I’ve had the good times the bad times and put that down in writing. And you know, so I’m excited about this new book project that just actually happened.”

She added that as she works on her book, her focus will also be on her sobriety and her cabaret act.

In 2009, de Lesseps published the lifestyle book “Class With the Countess: How to Live With Elegance and Flair.”

Luann de Lesseps Had No Idea About the RHONY Shakeup

De Lesseps has been a cast member on RHONY since its inception in 2008, and she commands a hefty salary as one of the only remaining original stars, per Page Six.

Because the podcast interview took place 24 hours before Bravo’s RHONY announcement, it’s clear de Lesseps was clueless about what was going on behind the scenes for season 14.

When Yontef asked for some scoop on RHONY season 14 filming, she admitted she “didn’t know” what was going on, but added, “I can’t imagine that New York is not going anywhere.”

“So, you know, I hope that we have some news soon and, and I always get to that, you know, cross that bridge when I get to do it,” she said. “So people ask me, would you come back and whatever. …And you know, I’ll make that decision when it’s put in front of me.”

The RHONY veteran did seem to channel the new series format, though, adding that to have a great season, “they should bring back some of the OGs.”

“I think they need to bring some new people as well,” she added. “So I think that would make the perfect concoction for Housewives of New York. Because you don’t all new faces, you know, you have to have the people, you know, so I think it’s important to have original cast members and then, you know, bring in some newbies.”

De Lesseps added a warning for incoming cast members: “If you have any skeletons in your closet, you better know that they’re going to be exposed,” she said. “So it’s not the kind of show you want to be on if you have any family secrets.”

