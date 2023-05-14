Real Housewives Star Has Her Eye on Newly-Single A-Lister

Luann de Lesseps revealed that she has her eye on an Oscar-winning actor. In May 2023, “The Real Housewives of New York City” alum told Page Six that she would love to date actor Kevin Costner.

“He’s so elegant,” de Lesseps, 57, told the outlet of the “Yellowstone” star. “He’s my type.” The RHONY OG added that Costner’s speech at the Oscars was “amazing” and that he came across as “so elegant, so eloquent, so manly.”

While de Lesseps added that she is not dating anyone special right now, she confirmed that she is out there dating. “No one to write home about,” she added. ‘I wish.”

Kevin Costner’s Wife Filed For Divorce in May 2023

De Lesseps’ comments about Costner came just as his wife of 18 years filed for divorce. According to People, in May 2023, Costner, 68, was surprised by his wife, Christine Baumgartner’s decision to file for divorce and that he didn’t want their marriage to end. An insider said Costner’s wife was not happy about his “obsessive work habits” and frequent absences from home.

A rep told People: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

Luann de Lesseps Has Been Divorced Since 2017

While Costner is newly separated, de Lesseps has been single for five years. She was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009 and has two children, Victoria and Noel, with him. In 2016, she married businessman Tom D’Agostino, but they divorced after one year of marriage, per Us Weekly.

Since that time, de Lesseps has been linked with several men. In 2020, she told “The Ex Appeal” podcast that she was dating fitness trainer Garth Wakeford after meeting him on a dating app.

“He lives locally in the Hamptons,” she told the podcast in 2020, per E! News. De Lesseps admitted that when she first saw Wakeford’s dating profile she thought he was “too good to be true.” “He’s exactly what he looks like on the app,” she reported. “He’s tall, he’s handsome, he looks like a Viking.”

But by year’s end, the romance was over. “Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well,” de Lesseps told Page Six in early 2021.

In May 2021, the Bravo star began dating former football player Radamez Rubio Gaytan after meeting him while on a trip to Tulum, Mexico, according to Us Weekly. At the time, a source said Gaytan looked out for de Lesseps while she was in Mexico and that the two “hit it off” immediately. The insider added that the couple began “jetting around everywhere,” and that de Lesseps later showed him all around her favorite Hamptons hotspots.

But during a November 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” de Lesseps confirmed she was no longer dating Gaytan. “Well, no, because he was my lover for the moment,” she explained. “He was my coping lover, and he’s a great guy but he’s in Mexico and I’m in New York.”

In May 2023, de Lesseps’ ex-husband gave his take on why he thinks her relationships don’t always last. D’Agostino told Page Six that his former wife can be too much at times, and that fame went to her head. ”There’s not enough oxygen in the room,” he said of being with de Lesseps. “It’s very, very difficult to be with a woman with two sides to her. The original Luann came from Connecticut. She was an amazing, strong person but then the celebrity got to her.”

