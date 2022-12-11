RHONY Alum Drops New Details on Spinoff Show

A “Real Housewives” veteran opened up about her upcoming spinoff show six months after it was first teased to fans.

In June 2022, Page Six reported that “Real Housewives of New York” veterans Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps inked a deal to star in a spinoff reality show that was reminiscent of “The Simple Life” series that starred Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the early 2000s.

The outlet reported that the rich New York duo would live in a “middle American town,” possibly in Kansas or Nebraska, and interact with locals.

According to Variety, the series was officially announced at BravoCon in October 2022, with the title “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” The outlet reported that the show was filmed in Benton, Ill, population 7,000, and that the two Bravo stars were tasked with helping to fix up the small town.

In a recent interview, de Lesseps revealed new details about the show, which will premiere on Bravo in 2023.

Luann de Lesseps Said the New Show is a “Comedy” More Than a Typical Reality Show

De Lesseps opened up about “Welcome to Crappie Lake” during an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. While chatting with Yontef on the December 5, 2022 episode, de Lesseps, 57, revealed that the show will premiere in April 23 and that it won’t feature Housewives-style drama.

“We’re just super excited because it’s a comedy,” she revealed. “It has nothing to do with Housewives and, you know, it’ll be a totally different kind of medium for me to work in with Sonja, and comedy. They’re comparing it to ‘The Simple Life,’ but it’s really kind of a different version of ‘The Simple Life.’ Not even, but that’s what they’re comparing it to. But we had a lot of fun. It’s gonna be super funny. And so I’m excited for the fans to see that show.”

De Lesseps noted that both she and Morgan grew up in small towns before moving to the Big Apple.

“Our lives have changed a lot since then,” she said. “We’ve lived all over and we have a certain lifestyle in New York City. And so to go back into a small town was really interesting. I mean, I feel like I can hang with the best of ’em and, and I can hang with everyday people. … We really connected with the locals and you’ll see a totally different side of Sonja and I in the show. And it’s very comical. So it’s a good time. And, you know, I’m super, super stoked about that and, and for people to see me in a different light.”

She added that viewers will also get a look at how much Morgan likes to entertain as well as “a lot of other really interesting stuff.”

Luann De Lesseps Revealed That Ramona Singer Would Not Have Been Able to Handle the Spinoff Show

While Morgan and de Lesseps were able to adapt to the low-key environment. The Countess teased that her RHONY co-star Ramona Singer would have struggled.

“I think probably Ramona would not have been so happy with the accommodations,” she said. “Well, you know how she is. I mean, even in the best hotel, she’s expecting people to hang up her clothes. Well, that was not happening.”

“Maybe we’ll see Ramona on Legacy.” De Lesseps added of the upcoming RHONY reboot. “Maybe she’ll surprise us. Who knows? You know, Ramona’s always good for a surprise. So I don’t know if the door is closed. I think the door has swung the other direction. I’m not sure if it’s closed yet.”

In March 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen announced the RHONY reboot, revealing that the longtime series would get a complete revamp with a “legacy” cast made up of original stars and a second series featuring an all-new, more diverse cast.

In November 2022, Singer told Page Six she had no interest in being on the Legacy cast, which is rumored to include de Lesseps, Morgan, and former co-stars Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, as well as other RHONY veterans.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” Singer said. “It’s not for me at this time.”

