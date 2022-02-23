Blind Suggests Luann de Lesseps Isn’t Returning to RHONY but May Join a Different Show

Rumors about the future of the “Real Housewives of New York” have yet to quiet down. After a rocky season that ended without a reunion special, many Bravo fans have been wondering what will happen to the cast — who will return, and who might be fired.

“I’m told Bravo currently doesn’t have a new season slated for next year and the franchise will take some serious time off before the reboot. The series is still alive, but Bravo wants to take the time to make the return worth it,” former TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic tweeted in November 2021.

The show has not been canceled, according to executive producer Andy Cohen. During an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” Cohen told guest host Michael Rapaport that the show would be back.

“We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we’re looking at every option,” he said, later adding, “we are working on it. I love New York. We all love New York.”

Since then, fans have been trying to figure out what will happen with the cast — and there have been several blind items that have only added fuel to the rumor mill. The latest blind is no different.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blind Suggests Luann de Lesseps Won’t Be Back on RHONY

Despite the reports that RHONY won’t be returning to television in 2022, there have been plenty of rumors that Bravo execs are trying to figure out which direction to go in when it comes to a new and improved cast.

One blind send in to BravoandCocktails_ seems to imply that de Lesseps won’t be part of the RHONY cast when the show returns.

“A singing songstress isn’t returning; but may have made her way over to Fox to hide under a mask,” the blind reads. The NY Housewife who is known for singing is de Lesseps — and it seems as though she may be on the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer.”

Interestingly, another blind sent to BravoandCocktails_ a few days later also seems to suggest that de Lesseps won’t be coming back to RHONY, though it’s far less clear.

“This East Coast OG HW is in the process of being phased out of her show. She knows it. She actually wants it and is okay with it,” the blind reads, in part.

It’s entirely possible that this is a new development, because de Lesseps seemed pretty confident that she’d be returning to RHONY when the new season kicked off.

“I don’t know who’s staying, who’s going, but I’m looking forward to the next season. It’s going to be a strong one,” de Lesseps told Page Six in December 2021.

The Blind Also Suggests That Eboni K. Williams Will Return to RHONY

Despite numerous rumors that Williams won’t be back on RHONY, the recent blind sent to BravoandCocktails_ in February 2022 suggests otherwise.

“It’s no coincidence that some famous NY ladies have headed back to the city and began publicizing themselves at Fashion Week,” the blind begins. “The famous Housewives of NY… are set…to begin filming their new season this summer and go on until the fall. Everyone’s favorite duo will be back along with a newbie whose time in the jungle for CBS is likely to test the waters for her returning,” the blind continues.

This seems to suggest that Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan — “everyone’s favorite duo” — will be back, and so will Williams, who is set to compete on CBS’ “Beyond the Edge,” which will premiere on March 16, 2022.

READ NEXT: RHONY Is Coming Back & Luann de Lesseps Says She Is Part of the Cast