Did Luann de Lesseps Just Respond to the Ramona Singer Firing Rumors?

Luann de Lesseps took to Instagram to share a post that may let fans know how she really feels about the current season of “The Real Housewives of New York” — and about those rumors that Ramona Singer is going to be fired.

On July 15, 2021, de Lesseps appears to have broken her silence on the drama surrounding the show. She posted an old photo of an earlier “RHONY” cast, and added the caption, “#OGs are hard to come by…#RHONY #NYCStrong #tbt.”

De Lesseps’ post comes on the heels of reports that the franchise earned its lowest ratings in the history of the show.

“The Real Housewives of New York City has recorded its lowest rated episode of all-time, (besides the secrets revealed episodes of seasons 7 and 12), with only 764,000 live viewers,” The Real Housewives Franchise Instagram account shared on July 9, 2021.

Several Fans Want the ‘RHONY’ ‘OG’ Cast Back Together

Although de Lesseps didn’t elaborate much on her post, it seems like she was trying to send a message about how she is feeling amid the low ratings and the cast shake-up rumors. De Lesseps and Singer are both OG “Housewives,” and many feel that the show just wouldn’t be the same without them.

The original cast included Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin, and Alex McCord (Kelly Bensimon joined in for the fun in Season 2). All three ladies have since left the show for one reason or another. “Housewives” who joined after the fact include Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Leah McSweeney. After last season, Medley and Mortimer saw themselves out, which was super disappointing for fans.

Bravo producers brought in Eboni K. Williams to shake things up this season — and it worked. However, fans haven’t exactly been thrilled with what Williams has brought to the table in terms of her personality, and she’s been called “preachy” on more than one occasion.

“My answer is simply this… I’m a little bit of a preacher and I wear that as a badge of honor. And I’m a little bit of a teacher too,” Williams told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens, Live!”

That said, there have also been plenty of complaints from fans about McSweeney. Fans have been begging for some of the original cast members to rejoin the show — and the comments on de Lesseps recent Instagram post prove that.

“Bring them all back and save this dumpster fire of a season,” one fan commented.

“I want Jill and Alex back along with you and Ramona,” added another.

“The OG’s are the ONLY reason I watch! Especially this season, if it wasn’t for you and Ramona, I would not watch this horrible season, because of Leah and Eboni and drunk acting now two faced Sonja,” a third wrote.

“And they need to go back to the OG’s. So over Leah and Eboni,” a fourth echoed.

De Lesseps Did Not Tag Frankel in the Photo

Back in August 2019, Frankel announced her decision to leave the franchise.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” she told Variety in a statement.

Love her or hate her, Frankel was a staple on “RHONY” for several years.

Interestingly, the one person in the “OG” photo that de Lesseps shared but did not tag is Frankel. While it’s unclear if it was intentional, fans were quick to pick up on the fact that de Lesseps didn’t tag the original “Housewives” star in her post.

“Wait no Bethenny tag,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love how you tagged everyone but [Bethenny],” added another.

“Omg she didn’t tag Bethenny lol,” echoed a fourth.

Fans speculated that de Lesseps could have been shading Frankel. It’s also possible that Frankel removed the tag herself. Unless one of them speaks out about it, fans will just keep guessing what a tag-less Frankel actually means.

