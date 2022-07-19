Fans React to Video of Luis Ruelas & Bill Aydin Talking About Forgiveness

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice plans on marrying her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas in the summer of 2022. Ruelas often posts motivational videos on Instagram. For instance, on July 8, the father of two shared his thoughts about the concept of forgiveness, alongside Dr. Bill Aydin. As fans are aware, Margaret Josephs revealed that the plastic surgeon had cheated on his wife, Jennifer Aydin, in “RHONJ” season 12, episode 1. The new “RHONJ” star Danielle Cabral’s husband, Nate Cabral, also appeared in Ruelas’ video.

“When you are approaching forgiveness it’s to lead with vulnerability, drop your strong suit, drop your armor, lead with vulnerability, open up your heart, allow someone to talk, allow someone to share but share from a pace of non-judgment and giving someone a chance to actually let you know what they are feeling for that moment. It’s really, really important,” said Ruelas in the clip.

Bill shared similar sentiments and encouraged those who are struggling with forgiveness to “think of God.”

“God has created us all equal, within that we are all faulty in some way and never always assume that the other person doesn’t feel pain, that their isolated. They are going through things walk in their shoes. Remember that they are just as vulnerable and as fragile as we are sometimes so if you want to be forgiven, you have to learn to forgive,” said the father of five.

Fans Reacted To The Video

Several commenters noted that they appreciated the video.

“Thank you gentlemen!! Bravo to your awesome message!!!❤️🙌🔥👏,” shared a social media user.

“So true this was something I needed right now. Great post!!! Keep them going pleade,” commented another.

Some Instagram users, however, criticized the Instagram post.

“This coming from men who have had affairs on their wives 🤣🧐🤔 yes – let’s preach forgiveness,” wrote a commenter.

“What makes you think you are an expert on everything,” added another.

“Thank you!! Who does he think he is and why do we care what he thinks, especially with his track record??!! Because he’s engaged to some reality housewife??!! Please,” agreed a different person.

“The adulterer bringing god into this.. kind of hypocritical. You do you, just don’t preach to others,” wrote a commenter.

“Why r u doing this? Your not a therapist. And u should be preaching to Theresa the way she treats people,” chimed in a fifth person.

“You guys sound like the guys in Prison that find God after they’ve committed the crime. It’s a little too late. Dudes quit your preaching and go on with your lives. Your 15 minutes of TV are over,” shared another.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Fiance in May 2022

In “RHONJ” season 12, Josephs expressed concern about Ruelas after she discovered a video of him begging an unidentified woman while on a beach. Giudice was upset at her co-star and accused her of spreading rumors about her fiance’s past relationships on blogs. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in May 2022, the “RHONJ” star discussed Josephs.

“Margaret kept acting like she was concerned, but a real friend, she would stop if she sees you getting upset about it. And that was the thing, too, I wasn’t trying to hide anything. There’s nothing to hide,” shared the reality television personality.

She went on to say that she intends to allow her fiance to be more vocal in future seasons of “RHONJ.” She told the publication:

From now on, I’m going to let Louie answer everything, because there’s nothing to hide. I’m not trying to hide, because even my kids — now that they’re looking back — they’re like, “Mom, you should have let Louie speak.” And I’m like, “You know what? You’re right.” And here I was trying to protect him because here he is coming into my world. Do you know what I mean?

