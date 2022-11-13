Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife, Teresa Giudice Spent Time Together in Atlantic City

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas have blended their families, and the process seems to be going extremely well. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her four daughters moved in with her now-husband and one of his two sons.

“Our blended family is going amazing. I just had Luis’ ex-wife over for dinner, and it went great. … I love that. … I’m doing that for my two stepsons,” Giudice told Fox News Digital in early November 2022. Giudice and Ruelas have been very mindful of their children’s feelings amid their new union and both have worked hard to ensure that everyone meets one another and builds some sort of foundation.

“Luis reached out to my ex Joe, and it went amazing. It made my children happy, so I want to make my stepsons just as happy,” Giudice said.

Now, Ruelas’ ex-wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas has spoken out about her experience with Giudice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ruelas’ Ex Spent Time With Giudice in Atlantic City

In an interview with Page Six, Dimartino Ruelas said that Giudice was “nice” and revealed that she’d met the reality star twice before Giudice and Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding.

More recently, the families were all together in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where they celebrated Dimartino Ruelas and Ruelas’ son’s birthday.

“[Giudice] told me that she loves [my kids] just like they were her own. My son, he really had nothing but good things to say about her as well,” Dimartino Ruelas told the outlet, adding that Giudice was “cordial.”

Giudice’s pal Jennifer Aydin was also in tow for the trip, and Dimartino Ruelas said that she was also “very nice.”

And this isn’t the first time that Dimartino Ruelas has spoken out about her ex and his new lady, either. In an interview with InTouch Weekly in 2021, Dimartino Ruelas said that she was “happy” for his ex and Giudice.

“I’m happy for him. Luis is actually the father of my children, and he’s a really good person. In general, we got married, we were very young and had babies and then it fell apart. As normal things happen. We’re very good with each other, and that’s basically it,” she said.

Joe Giudice Has Met Ruelas & the 2 Had Dinner Together in the Bahamas

Play

Teresa Giudice Dishes About Her Beau Luis | WWHL Teresa Giudice from RHONJ tells Andy Cohen what Joe Giudice thinks about her boyfriend Luis Ruelas, talks about the new home she purchased with Luis, and says if marriage is in the plans. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL:… 2021-03-25T02:30:02Z

During a trip to the Bahamas in 2021, Ruelas got the opportunity to meet his now-wife’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who moved to the Caribbean after being deported.

“They’ve talked over the phone. Luis wanted to go to the Bahamas and meet him, which I thought was the most amazing thing ever,” Teresa told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“He said he just wanted to talk to him and let him know he’s not trying to take his place or anything,” she continued.

On the October 10, 2022, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast, Teresa said that her husband and her ex-husband actually went to dinner together.

“[Luis] reached out to him — we went to the Bahamas and had dinner with [Joe],” she shared.

Teresa went on to call her now-husband a “gem” and said that he wanted to be on good terms with her ex so that her daughters would feel “comfortable.”

READ NEXT: Dorit Kemsley Posts Controversial Photo of Her Kids