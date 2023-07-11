RHONJ Star Says Luis Ruelas Cried During Argument Between Wife & Her Daughter

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin shared her thoughts about her castmate and friend, Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who she married in August 2022. While recording the June 16 episode of the “AllAboutTRH” podcast, Aydin was asked what she felt about Teresa Giudice’s estranged brother, Joe Gorga, calling Ruelas “a woman abuser” at the RHONJ season 13 reunion, filmed on April 20. The mother of five stated that Ruelas “is anything but a woman abuser.” She said the father of two “is the biggest mush” and claimed that he cried during an argument between his wife and her eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, 22.

“Teresa and Gia, they were, like, arguing in the car, she was telling me that like — about something silly and Louie was sitting in the backseat and he was putting — he was like ‘Please don’t, please don’t argue.’ And he was crying. Like, he is in touch with his feelings. He’s just emotional, okay. He’s emotional ’cause he’s passionate,” said Aydin.

The RHONJ star clarified that she does believe Ruelas “gets frustrated and sometimes, like, things just come out wrong.” She then referenced that Ruelas told Joe Gorga that he wore his late father, Giacinto Gorga’s pajamas “at night to make [Teresa Giudice’s children] feel safe and loving” while filming RHONJ season 13, episode 8. During the RHONJ season 13 reunion, Ruelas stated that the sweatpants were never worn by Giacinto Gorga, who passed away in 2020.

“Sometimes he thinks he’s saying things to defend his point and sometimes it doesn’t land, even like the pajama thing,” said Aydin.

The 46-year-old went on to say that she understands Ruelas’ decision to wear his wife’s late father’s sleepwear, stating, “When you fall in love with someone, all you want is their family members to adore you.”

“This is what Louie is trying to do,” said Aydin.

Milania Giudice & Gia Giudice Spoke About Their Relationship With Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Teresa Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter, Milania Giudice, appeared on the July 5 episode of her mother’s podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” where she mentioned Ruelas’ decision to wear her grandfather’s pajamas. The high school student seemed to acknowledge that some RHONJ viewers took issue with Ruelas’ claim and said, “It was a little weird.” She stated, however, that Ruelas “didn’t mean it in that way.” She also suggested that she believed RHONJ fans should stop talking about the situation.

“It’s whatever, get over it, like, wrap it up,” said the high school student.

Milania Giudice also stated she believes “Louie is a great stepfather.”

“What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half of these men in the world would never do this,” said the 17-year-old.

Gia Giudice also stated she was appreciative of Ruelas in an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly. She said Ruelas, who has two sons, Nicholas Ruelas, and Louie Ruelas Jr., acts like she, Milania Giudice, and their sisters, Audriana Giudice, 13, and Gabriella Giudice, 19, are his biological children.

“He literally has so much respect for my family, he treats my sisters like we’re his own,” said Gia Giudice.

Gia Giudice Spoke About Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ With Her Sisters

In an October 2022 interview with In The Know, alongside “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks’ son, Brooks Marks, Gia Giudice spoke about appearing on RHONJ since its first season, which began airing in 2009. She shared that “it’s fun” to have the opportunity to film RHONJ alongside her siblings. She noted, however, that “it could be tricky” because “you never want to make your sibling look bad” by accidentally divulging information.

She also noted that her mother and her sisters are each others’ “support system.”

“If somebody ever says anything about my sisters or my mom or anything, it’s like you’re in defense mode, 100 percent because you know they are going to have your back, meanwhile, all the other people can turn on you in two seconds,” said the 22-year-old.