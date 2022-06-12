Luis Ruelas Shares His Feelings About Margaret Josephs

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards just days after “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer leaked their wedding invitation, thus sharing some private details about the couple’s upcoming nuptials on the internet.

Ruelas and Giudice did some interviews on the red carpet ahead of the event, where they were asked plenty of wedding questions, given the fact that their special day is just two months away.

The couple is busy planning and making some big decisions as they prepare to exchange vows in front of family and friends in East Brunswick, New Jersey. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Ruelas and Giudice revealed that they are very much planning their wedding together. “I love his taste,” Giudice said or her husband-to-be.

The couple also talked about the guest list, which some people were able to access following the leak. And someone fans were likely surprised to see on said guest list? Margaret Josephs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice & Josephs Were at Odds Following the Season 12 Reunion

Over the past couple of seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Giudice has butted heads with Margaret Josephs quite a bit.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published in April 2022, Josephs admitted that her relationship with Giudice was scarred following the season 12 reunion.

“Watching it back, I actually think it’s worse than I remember. I was so caught up in the moment and, you know, watching her come back to threaten me, that she was going to beat the crap out of me? And see how many times she called me ‘white trash’ and all of this? You know, it’s pretty shocking. I think it’s actually worse than I remember,” Josephs told the outlet.

“The reunion really impacted our relationship. I think she said some things that were very, very hurtful, where I really tried very hard to reason with her, be understanding, be empathetic. And I just don’t feel that’s what I got back from her,” Josephs continued.

Ruelas & Giudice Confirmed That Josephs Has Been Invited to the Wedding

Josephs has been invited to Giudice and Ruelas’ upcoming wedding, which the couple confirmed with Entertainment Tonight.

Although Giudice was very upset with Josephs for constantly asking questions about Ruelas’ past throughout season 12, it sounds like they’ve all gotten to a better place as a group.

During their red carpet chat with ET, Giudice was asked if she and Josephs are in a “better place.”

“Maybe,” Giudice responded. “She’s on the list, what do you think?” she added. Ruelas was next to be asked about Josephs.

“Obviously, you went through it this season with the gals, too. Have you guys settled it? Between you and Margaret? Are you guys in a good place?” Ruelas was asked.

“Margaret is a good person, yeah. A very good person. Thank you,” Ruelas responded.

It’s unknown if any potential wedding drama will be filmed for Bravo in any capacity. In May 2022, Giudice told Entertainment Tonight that her wedding would not appear on RHONJ. However, she didn’t seem to be ruling out a special or a spinoff.

“We don’t know… I haven’t decided, so we’ll see,” Giudice told the outlet at the NBCU Upfronts.

READ NEXT: Margaret Josephs Ripped After Saying She Plans on Confronting Teresa Giudice About Reunion Comments