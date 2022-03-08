Luis Ruelas Hit With Backlash After Slamming IG Commenter

Luis Ruelas had some harsh words for a commenter on social media, and fans think it’s giving off some major red flags about him.

The businessman, who got engaged to “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice in October 2021, rubbed fans the wrong way when he lashed out at a commenter on Instagram. The ugly comment was captured by the_bravo_chicks Instagram account on March 7.

After the commenter posted something that Ruelas didn’t like, he responded with:

"No wonder why you hide your face behind dogs… I would too if I had a mug like that LOL. If you need to project your BS call your mom and ask her what happened to you growing up LOSER."

Fans Reacted to Luis Ruelas’ Harsh Comment

RHONJ fans had a lot to say about Ruelas and his social media rant. Some noted that he seems to have rage issues, while others called him a male version of polarizing “Real Housewives” alum Kelly Dodd.

“Yikes!” one commenter wrote of Ruelas.

“He’s a real charmer,” another cracked.

“I wanted a 3rd season to ‘Dirty John’ but never imagined Tre would be in it,” a third commenter chimed in.

Others questioned why Ruelas was even engaging with fans after Giudice made a big deal about saying he never signed up to be in the public eye.

“How can she stand by and love someone that behaves that way?” another fan wanted to know. “What a fantastic example she is setting for her girls. This is…yikes she needs to take those rose-colored glasses off so she can see those aren’t just flags, but red flags.”

As for what prompted Ruelas’ rant, another social media user revealed that the lady he slammed commented under someone that said Luis always looks “red,” and that she added he always seems “unhinged.”

Luis Ruelas ‘Shushed” Teresa Giudice While Filming RHONJ Last Summer

RHONJ fans saw a red flag pop up for Ruelas on the March 1 episode of the Bravo reality show. In the episode “Jersey Shore Showdown,” Ruelas reacted when Margaret Josephs brought up the controversial “warrior camp” video that showed him with a group of shirtless male friends as he begged an unnamed ex to forgive him.

Giudice defended her man, telling her co-stars, “Whatever happened in Luis’ past, stays in his past. Whatever happens with me and Luis present and future, that’s all I focus on, that’s it.”

As Ruelas offered to explain the video, Giudice cut him off and told him he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation. Ruelas became agitated with Giudice and told her she needs to “learn” and “listen more.” He then addressed Josephs and told her that she doesn’t “intimidate” him even on her “best day.” Of the video, he explained that it was a camp started by a friend to help men express their feelings.

After his new social media rant, several commenters suggested that Ruelas needs to take another course at his friend’s camp.

“He needs to go attend the Warrior seminar again,” a commenter wrote. “What people say about you, that is not true you should be able to ignore. Reacting is because there is truth hidden in the words. Also a man should not come for a woman, but he does because remember even on Margaret’s good day he is not intimidated by us women!!!”

