RHONJ Star Thinks Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Is ‘a Social Climber’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star John Fuda did not hold back when sharing his opinion of his castmate, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

During an appearance on the May 1 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, John Fuda and his wife Rachel Fuda stated they took issue with Ruelas and his wife, Teresa Giudice. When Mellencamp asked if they believed “Louie is using Teresa’s money,” John Fuda said he believed “Louie’s a social climber.” The father of three also suggested that he has not trusted Ruelas for quite some time. He said he heard “a lot of things” about the father of two before they began filming RHONJ together.

John Fuda also stated that he did not appreciate Ruelas threatening to investigate his RHONJ castmates during the show’s 13th season. As fans are aware, Ruelas said he had lied when he made the remark and had not hired an investigator to look into the RHONJ cast.

“The whole investigative thing rubbed me wrong. The whole way he does business rubbed me wrong. The whole know-it-all and trying to be the greatest father thing,” said John Fuda.

In addition, he stated that he believed Ruelas should not “try to be perfect,” as “none of us are perfect.”

John Fuda Spoke About Filming RHONJ Season 14

While recording the May 2024 “Two Ts In a Pod” episode, John Fuda noted that he had conflicts with Giudice throughout RHONJ season 14. He stated that he felt like he was “being attacked” during the production of the show’s 14th season.

“You have to defend yourself,” said John Fuda.

He also stated that he was not interested in having issues with his RHONJ co-stars. He said he wanted to have fun while filming RHONJ seasons 13 and 14.

“I wanted to go out and drink. And have a good time. Next thing you know I feel like I’m Teresa’s storyline this year,” said John Fuda.

Rachel Fuda Discussed Her Conversation With Teresa Giudice in RHONJ Season 14, Episode 1

During a May 2024 interview with Page Six, Rachel Fuda discussed the 14th season of RHONJ. She explained why she confronted Giudice after she stated John Fuda “is the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County” in RHONJ season 14, episode 1.

“If you come after my family, I’m going to defend them. I’m doing what anybody else would do,” said the 33-year-old.

Teresa Giudice Opened up About RHONJ Season 14 in a November 2023 Interview

While on a panel, alongside her husband at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, 2023, Giudice opened up about the 14th season of RHONJ. She stated that some of her castmates have made filming difficult for her and her husband. In addition, she said fans can expect her and Ruelas to prove that they have been wronged in past seasons.

“This season, it’s going to be redemption. It’s a lot of receipts. I can’t wait for you guys to watch. It’s definitely going to be a good season. Not kidding. We’re going to be calling out the liars,” said Giudice.

New episodes of RHONJ air Sundays on Bravo.