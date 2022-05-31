RHOBH Alum Talks Accusations Against Luis Ruelas: ‘That Scares Me’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas was questioned about allegations during the third part of the show’s season 12 reunion special. The reunion’s host Andy Cohen stated that Ruelas “seem[s] to have a lot of women that [he has] dated who have unkind things to say about [him].”

“There’s road rage incidents. You demand sex all the time. Emotionally abusive. Slashed a girlfriend’s tire. Your family doesn’t like you. Physical abuse in front of the kids. Is any of it true? Were you emotionally abusive to your girlfriends?” asked Cohen.

Ruelas asserted that he was “basically in toxic relationships.”

“When you are in toxic relationships, it could feel emotionally – it felt emotionally abusive to me, but I’m not going to label it that way,” said Ruelas.

He also denied being physically abusive toward his ex-wife. In addition, the father of two shared that he wished he had been more transparent about his past.

During a May 2022 episode of the podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared that she felt uncomfortable about the accusations against Ruelas.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Luis “Louie” Ruelas

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave shared that she believed Ruelas presented himself well on the “RHONJ” reunion. However, she felt that some of the allegations against him were troubling.

“I personally think he came across the best he’s come across on the show, on the reunion by being open and saying he wanted to come forward and share these stories but Teresa wouldn’t let him. That all processed with me. That being said some of the accusations were brutal and that scares me,” stated Arroyave.

Arroyave’s podcast co-host, Tamra Judge, chimed in that she believed Ruelas is charming.

“Here’s the thing if none of the accusations were brought up on the show this year and he just filmed — he’s very lovable, he’s very sweet, he’s very positive, they look cute together,” said the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Arroyave went on to say that she believes Giudice feels the need to “micromanage him,” which concerns her.

“I don’t know if that’s her own paranoia or she knows a different side of him,” stated the “All In” founder.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Relationship in May 2022

During a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Giudice spoke about her relationship with Ruelas. She asserted that she was not “trying to hide anything” about her fiance’s past while filming “RHONJ” season 12.

“There’s nothing to hide. From now on, I’m going to let Louie answer everything, because there’s nothing to hide. I’m not trying to hide, because even my kids — now that they’re looking back — they’re like, ‘Mom, you should have let Louie speak.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And here I was trying to protect him because here he is coming into my world,” said Giudice.

The mother of four then shared that she will allow Ruelas to answer her co-stars’ questions in future “RHONJ” episodes. She told the publication: