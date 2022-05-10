Luis Ruelas Ripped for Comment About Margaret Josephs

Luis Ruelas has been a topic of conversation amongst “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans for much of season 12. Many fans have taken to social media to express concern over Teresa Giudice‘s relationship with Ruelas, though the reality star doesn’t seem to have any reservations about getting married to him.

Throughout much of season 12, fans watched as Margaret Josephs asked a lot of questions about Ruelas, often poking Giudice and making her upset. During one argument, Ruelas commented that Josephs was “starving to sit in [Giudice’s] seat.”

Fans took to Reddit to discuss Ruelas’ comment and most weren’t in agreement with him. In fact, many RHONJ fans slammed Ruelas for saying it.

1 Fan Suggested That Luis Himself Is ‘Starving’ for Teresa’s Seat

Ruelas and Giudice’s relationship has been front and center on RHONJ, which has opened them up to plenty of scrutiny. And while Giudice has said several times that her fiance didn’t ask to be on a reality television show, he appeared in just about every episode of season 12.

Fans are skeptical when it comes to Ruelas’ intentions, and many expressed such on Reddit.

“You know who’s starving for Tres seat… f****** Louie!” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“Louis is so thirsty he’s human jerky by now I mean look at him,” someone else wrote.

“He’s so thirsty he’s basically gristle at this point,” another comment read.

“I think Luis wants Teresa’s seat. I hope Teresa has an iron clad pre-nup,” a fourth Reddit user added.

Josephs Has Said That She Likes Ruelas More Than She Likes Giudice

Josephs has been consistently blamed by Giudice for leaking information about Ruelas to the blogs, though she maintains that any and all rumors about Ruelas were already out there and she had nothing to do with giving information to anyone.

As far as why she consistently asked questions about Ruelas’ past, Josephs claims that she wanted to give him a chance to explain.

“We wanted him to win. Everybody wants [Teresa] to be happy. …She could have said anything to me. She could have, instead of like pushing me, blocking, she could have said was like, ‘Hey, this is concerning. I’m worried about it, but I love him and I so want this to work out.’ You know, she, she could have said anything… But the way she, I don’t know, it’s, it’s, it’s very weird. The whole thing is very weird to me,” Josephs said on the May 2, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

Interestingly, Josephs said that she’s a fan of Ruelas — and she suggested that he is easier to get along with than Giudice.

“Truthfully, at this point, I love him 10 times more than I love her,” she added. “I don’t want to hurt him under any circumstance…And he’s much sweeter to me than she is. At this point, he is much sweeter to me than she is. I don’t know what it is, but he’s much easier to talk to after the fact,” Josephs said.

