Fans React to Luis Ruelas’ Instagram Post About Teresa Giudice’s Exit From DWTS

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice competed in the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The reality television personality was eliminated after the second round of the competition.

On September 28, 2022, Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas shared his feelings about her departure from “Dancing with the Stars” with his Instagram followers. The post featured a picture of the father of two posing with his wife, who he wed on August 6, 2022. Ruelas sported an all-black ensemble and Giudice wore a matching mini dress with ruffle detailing. The following picture showed the mother of four standing with her hands to her side.

“Congratulations babe ❤️ We are all so very proud of you! Win or lose, you are always the winner in our eyes every day! Your dedication to leaning into the unknown and becoming comfortable with the uncomfortable is mind blowing and a lesson for all of us 🙏 much love to @pashapashkov for being an amazing partner & soul! Thank you to the whole crew @dancingwiththestars support from the whole crew at @dancingwiththestars!! Love you beyond words ❤️❤️,” read the caption of the post.

Giudice was quick to comment on the post.

“Couldn’t have done it without your support. I Lovvvvvve you endlessly ❤️,” wrote the Bravo star.

Instagram Users Commented on the Post

Several Instagram users also commented on Ruelas’ upload.

“Best husband ever !! Ur inspiring !” wrote a commenter.

“Teresa was fabulous! Hope she continues dancing.. ❤️🙌,” added another.

“She was robbed! Queen Tre always in my book. 👏👏🙌 Love your love. Positivity & peace being sent. ❤️,” shared a different person.

“Teresa did amazing and we could never do what she did! Because she did that 👏👏🔥🔥,” commented an Instagram user.

“@louiearuelas your love & support for Teresa is SO SPECIAL. Your words are always so Beautifully written! I 💘 the Love 💘 & Respect you have for each other!!!!!! Congratulations to your incredible wife Teresa for her amazing performances on DWTS!!!!!” asserted a fan.

“So many cliches’ in one comment,” stated a social media user.

“People just don’t like her. She’s cruel and has no heart!” chimed in a seventh person.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Departure

Giudice spoke about her time on “Dancing with the Stars” during a September 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. She shared that she enjoyed her experienced and praised professional dancer, Pasha Pashkov, for being a good partner.

“I feel good that I got the opportunity to dance with Pasha and be on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so it was an amazing experience,” said the reality television personality.

She also revealed that several Bravo stars have been supportive of her decision to compete in the Disney Plus reality competition.

“Kenya [Moore], Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer [Aydin], Dolores [Catania], so many, Kyle Richards posted for me, who else, I’m trying not to miss anyone. They were all supportive, I have to say. They were all really amazing,” said Giudice.

The 50-year-old also noted that her late father, Giacinto Gorga, was a fan of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“We were really close, he was like my best friend. I know he’s looking down on me. I wish he was here watching me but I know he’s seeing me. I’m happy because dancing was something I’ve always wanted to do and I finally got to,” said the Bravo personality.

