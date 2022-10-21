Luis Ruelas Reveals if He Thinks He Could Fix Teresa Giudice & Joe Gorga’s Relationship

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wed her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6, 2022. Following the events of the season 13 finale, which was filmed on August 3, 2022, Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, opted to not be guests at the ceremony.

In an October 2022 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, Ruelas spoke about the Gorgas’ decision to skip his nuptials.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Discussed His Wife’s Relationship With Her Brother During the Podcast Episode

During the October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, Arroyave asked Ruelas if he believed he could “pull [Giudice and Joe] back together.” The father of two replied he thinks he would be able to save Giudice’s relationship with her brother.

“Yeah, probably, probably just it would take – look, you’re referencing Jersey before, so in Jersey everyone’s living through their hearts and through their skins, but if everybody – it happens in every family. My sister’s right there, I have two sisters and a brother and there’s been falling out moments but you’ve got to put your egos aside, your pride aside,” stated the father of two.

He explained that he believed his wife and her brother “both have egos.”

“They’re not wrong for it either because we’re human beings. In this world, everyone’s going to have an ego in some sort of sense and they are carrying strong suits over their feelings and protecting themselves a little bit and if they were able to let it go and sit in a non-judgemental place. And you know, no fighting, nothing to prove, then everything would go, just lean into love,” stated Ruelas.

He went on to say that the Gorgas “were really missed” at his wedding. He then suggested he disapproved of Melissa and Joe’s decision to not attend the ceremony.

“When you take storyline and show out of the equation they are still family, they are still brother and sister, that’s all they have,” said Ruelas.

Joe Gorga Discussed His Relationship with Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas & Teresa Giudice During a Different ‘Two Ts In A Pod’ Episode

In a separate October 2022 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Joe suggested Giudice and her husband were holding a grudge against him and his wife.

“You can s*** on Melissa, you can hit her with a baseball bat and five minutes later … it’s sad to say right – you can hit her with a baseball bat and five minutes later she forgives you. She’s cool. She’ll chill out. And then you got the other side, you know, they hold grudges, they’re weird, I don’t know,” said the reality television personality.

He also shares that issues between the two couples arose when Giudice announced that Melissa would not be one of her bridesmaids at her wedding during a March 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“She’s on Andy Cohen’s show, ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and she basically said, ‘my sister in law is not in the wedding.’ And that’s where it all starts. Like what? I mean come on, man. Don’t you want it make it peace? Don’t you want to keep everything nice? It’s your happy day. You’re happy. You’re in love. Let’s go be happy. Move on with your chapter in life,” asserted the father of three.

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Unloads on Tamra Judge After BravoCon Slight