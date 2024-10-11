‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Tribute Post After Loss of Fan-Favorite Mother

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lydia McLaughlin’s mother Judy was featured heavily during McLaughlin’s time on the show, and fans came to love her eccentricities.

In an October 9 Instagram post, McLaughlin confirmed the news of her mother’s passing, letting fans know, “My mom passed away last night. 🤍 We are heart broken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus. 💫 Fairdust, confetti bombs and crowns like heaven has never seen before. 👑What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud @ocjudymom 🌟.”

McLaughlin’s tribute post included a photo of herself and Judy, sporting matching crowns and big smiles, in the middle of a hug.

RHOC Stars Share Their Condolences With Lydia McLaughlin

Many of McLaughlin’s former RHOC castmates took to her post to share their condolences over Judy’s passing.

“Oh honey – I am so sorry to hear this. What an incredible bond you and your mother had. Peace be with you and your family ❤️ 🙏,” Vicki Gunvalson commented.

“Lydia, I’m so sorry for your loss. I know your pain right now. I loved EVERY SINGLE THING about your mom. I’m only a phone call away. Love you sweetie. ❤️ ❤️ 💔 🙏,” Alexis Bellino added.

“Oh no Lydia! I am so sorry to hear about this! Our moms hold such a large space in our hearts and I know the deep bond you two shared! What an earthy joyful happy person she was but can you imagine what heaven looks like right now with all of her fairy dust? ✨ 🌈 ✨ I know you have comfort that God has her in His hand but I know how your heart will still hurt! Praying for you and your family! 🙏🏻 ❤️ 🤍,” Lauri Peterson shared.

“Lydia, your mom was a jewel that sparkled like no one else✨. Words can’t even describe how much I adored her. I feel so blessed to have known her & the past few years that I’ve gotten closer to her were such a gift to me. The bond you two have is so priceless & beautiful. I have been hearing her voice all day today. She always made me laugh. She was my Goldie Hawn. I love you so much my sweet friend and I loved seeing your beautiful face tonight. I’m sure she’s throwing glitter all over heaven right now. You are in my prayers. What a gift your mom was so to everyone. I will miss her. 🩵 🕊️ ✝️ ✨,” Lizzie Rovsek added.

Reunion host Andy Cohen chimed in as well, writing, “Fairy dust in the sky! ✨ thank you for sharing her with us ✨.”

Fans Send Their Love On an Old Post of Lydia McLaughlin’s

McLaughlin shared a May 2022 Mother’s Day post she made for her mother to her Instagram story on October 9, giving fans a chance to walk down memory lane with her, simply writing, “Legend” under the video, which included Israel Kamakawiwoʻole’s Ukulele cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”. The video featured photos and videos of McLaughlin and Judy having fun and being silly together from over the years.

“The sweetest lady you made her so happy! God bless you and your family ❤️,” one fan commented.

“This made me cry watching and listening. The bond, love, and FUN you two had together is so beautiful. May your memories be a blessing. I’m so very sorry for your loss,” another user added.

