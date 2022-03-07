What Lynne Curtin’s Daughter Alexa Looks Like Now

Lynne Curtin appeared on seasons 4 and 5 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and she’s been off our screens for a while now, but unfortunately for the Curtin family, they’ve been in the news on and off since then through Curtin’s daughter Alexa.

During Curtin’s time on RHOC, viewers saw her parenting her two rebellious teenage daughters Raquel and Alexa as the girls began drinking while underage and going out late. Alexa, the younger of the two, has had some difficulties in the last few years as she’s been in and out of jail and the courtroom.

Like her sister Raquel, Alexa worked for a bit in the adult film industry under the name Jayden Taylors, according to Distractify, but has mainly been in the news for the various issues she ran into with the law. While there aren’t many photos of Alexa on her family’s social media, there are a couple of pictures here to see what she looks like now:

Curtin Has Been Arrested Several Times & Charged With Drug-Related Offenses

Alexa Curtin has been in and out of trouble with the law, with her most recent arrest coming in January 2021, according to People. She was arrested on January 8, 2021, and released on January 26, 2021, the outlet reported.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to vandalism, petty theft, DUI, driving without a valid license, and the possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia and was sentenced to 68 days, court documents show. In addition to her jail sentence, she received three years of probation, three months in a first offender alcohol program and had to pay compensation for damages, People wrote.

Her arrest follows other misdemeanor and drug-related arrests, including in February 2018, when she was charged with possession of controlled substance paraphernalia during an incident in September 2017, Page Six reported. She was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia in 2016, Page Six wrote.

At the time of her arrest in 2021, Curtin had a warrant out for her arrest dating from December 2019 for not attending her court hearings and she was sentenced in four of her five pending criminal cases, according to People.

Curtin Won a Lawsuit Against County of Orange & Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino for an Alleged Sexual Assault

In August 2017, Curtin was awarded $2.25 million in a lawsuit she filed against the County of Orange and deputy sheriff Nicholas Lee Caropino. Curtin testified that Caropino raped her during a traffic stop in 2014, when she was 21 years old, and she filed a lawsuit in March 2016.

According to People, the jury reached a unanimous verdict and awarded Curtin $1.25 million for “past physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering” and $1 million for “future physical, mental and emotional pain and suffering.” In a statement after the verdict, Curtin said in part:

I’m grateful to the jury who believed in me and believed that the Sheriff’s Department should be held accountable. This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. Nothing is going to change what happened that night and the impact it has made on my life.

