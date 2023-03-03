Heather Gay Slammed by ‘Real Housewives’ Star Over Black Eye Controversy

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” were surprised to see cast member Heather Gay filming with a black eye and became frustrated when the reality star decided not to share how she got it.

In a sit-down with Page Six, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs weighed in on the controversy during a game the outlet dubbed “soiree or thirsty.” During the segment, which was shared on Page Six’s official YouTube channel, Josephs was asked her opinion of Gay’s black eye story and she felt it was “thirsty.”

Josephs didn’t stop there. “That is unacceptable, thirsty behavior. I’m sorry. I had to like, oh my God,” she said.

Heather Gay Says She Doesn’t Know How She Got Her Black Eye

As speculation about Gay’s black eye hit a fever pitch, Andy Cohen decided to ask her straight out about what caused the injury on the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. Gay had no answers.

“I don’t know how I got the black eye,” she told Cohen, according to People magazine. “I blacked out. I don’t know what happened. … I cannot speak to anything other than I walked to my room and I blacked out and I woke up with a black eye,” she added.

As to why Gay didn’t say she was unsure what had happened when questioned by her castmates earlier on in the season, she said she was hoping someone else would have said something.

“I thought, ‘Some people here knows.’ … I assumed when I was on the show with cameras and cast, that somebody would give me the trigger that would make me remember. And I still don’t know; I still don’t know how I got it,” she explained.

Cohen said that Bravo conducted an investigation into Gay’s black eye but there was “no additional footage” uncovered, according to Vulture.

Meanwhile, Gay’s co-star Meredith Marks told Cohen that she was unable to comment because she was serving as Gay’s counsel. “It’s privileged,” she told him on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Heather Gay Previously Said She Was ‘Shocked’ by the Reaction From Fans Over Her Black Eye

Aside from her co-stars and RHOSLC viewers being shocked by Gay’s black eye, she says that she was “shocked” by the reaction it got.

In an interview with Life&Style magazine, Gay said that she knew that people would have “a lot of questions” about her black eye.

“I try to stay offline because I try to just focus on the good and it can be pretty crippling and when the tide doesn’t go your way. It’s just better to ignore it and focus on the ones that still support you,” she admitted.

Aside from being a “Real Housewives” star, Gay is the owner of Beauty Lab + Laser in Salt Lake City. She also released her first memoir “Bad Mormon” in 2023 and went on a mini book tour to promote the read.

Gay is also slated to appear on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3, which was filmed in Thailand. The show is set to premiere on March 23, 2023, on Peacock.

