Margaret Josephs’ RHONJ ‘Bombs’ Revealed Ahead of Season 14 Finale: Report

Margaret Josephs planned to drop some “bombs” on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” finale, but a new report claims her plan blew up right before her eyes.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming RHONJ season 14 finale, titled “When All is Said and Done,” Josephs admitted to being in contact with Luis Ruelas’ estranged former fiancée Vanessa Reiser after Ruelas claimed he hired private investigator Bo Dietl to investigate the entire RHONJ cast.

But Josephs also made allegations that someone close to Teresa Giudice chatted with Reiser about Ruelas’ past. “I’ll be dropping some bombs,” Josephs teased ahead of a finale dinner filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

She then hinted that Giudice’s friend Jackie Goldschneider wasn’t as loyal as Giudice thought. “If Jackie thought the texts were bad that I revealed to Dolores, just you wait,” Josephs said in the scene.

In the RHONJ episode titled “Gifts and Receipts,” Josephs stirred up drama by sending Dolores Catania a screenshot of a text of Goldscheider calling her a “slob.” “She’s a [expletive] slob, and I hate her,” Goldscheider wrote of Catania.

Catania confronted Goldschneider, who downplayed the use of the word “slob,” but Catania said it was a “disgusting” thing to say.

Margaret Josephs Reportedly Told Teresa Giudice That Jackie Goldschneider Spoke To Luis Ruelas’ Ex – And Giudice Was Unfazed

Giudice and Goldschneider were not close in past seasons of RHONJ after Giudice spread a cheating rumor about Goldschneider’s husband Evan. Fans were shocked when the two women rekindled their friendship during RHONJ season 14.

But according to an insider for OK magazine, Josephs’ “bomb” was the reveal that Goldschneider spoke to Reiser behind Giudice’s back. The insider told the outlet, “Marge’s ‘big bomb’ that she’s purporting is that Jackie had spoken to Luis’ ex. Marge was convinced that this would create a wedge between Teresa and Jackie and cause their newfound friendship to fall apart.”

“Sadly for Marge, it did just the opposite,” the source alleged. “Teresa knew she had done something bad to Jackie years ago with the Evan affair rumors and completely understood why Jackie would’ve reacted that way at the time.”

The insider claimed that Giudice instead “unleashed on Margaret” at the volatile cast dinner.

In an interview with Bravo TV, Giudice claimed she “didn’t even flinch” over Josephs’ bombshell. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” Giudice told the outlet in a now-unpublished article, as cited by Monsters & Critics’ “Margaret let Jackie do it because, at the time, Jackie was Margaret’s puppet.”

“I’m totally fine with Jackie doing that because I hurt her,” Giudice added. “I hurt her by putting out what I said about Evan. See? I’m a big girl. If I punch you, I get it, you’re gonna punch me back.”

In the same interview, Goldschneider admitted she tried to deny Josephs’ claims and then decided to own up to it. She knew the truth would put her friendship with Giudice at risk.

Jackie Goldschneider Was Unbothered By Things Teresa Giudice Said About Her

Earlier in the season, Giudice was caught admitting that she was using Goldschneider to take down Josephs. In the episode titled “Trouble in Tulum,” Giudice said, “Who cares about Jackie? I just need her because I want Margaret to be exposed.”

In a confessional, Giudice also said Goldschneider wasn’t as smart as she thought she was. “Jackie always thought she was the smartest in the room,” Giudice said. “Please. She’s sadly mistaken. Karma’s a b****.

According to Reality Tea, Goldschneider responded to a fan on Instagram who asked how she felt when she heard Giudice was just using her. “It was at the beginning of our relationship,” Goldschneider replied. “I knew it was strategic at first.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in June 2024, Goldscheider further explained that Giudice “was very warm” and wanted to be “a friend” to her when other people in her life were being “very mean and toxic.”

“I like moving forward,” she added. “I think that’s what these shows are about, moving forward.”

Goldschneider also noted that she never felt that Giudice used her because she was the one who initiated the friendship.