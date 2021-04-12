EXCLUSIVE: How The RHONJ Cast Reacted to Margaret Josephs’ New Book

As Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs once said, “I bring the power, the pigtails, and the party!” But now, Josephs is also bringing something else…and that’s a new book! On April 13, Bravo fans will be able to get their own copy of Josephs’ new memoir, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life. The book will share Josephs’ experience growing up with her mother, Marge Sr., her business, Macbeth Collection, her first marriage, and even her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

When Josephs announced that she would be publishing a book, many of her fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey costars were supportive. “Melissa [Gorga] said to me, ‘let’s do a book signing,'” Josephs told Heavy exclusively on April 5 while promoting Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget. “She was super excited, and Dolores [Catania]. But Melissa was like, let’s do something at Envy, which I think we’ll do.”

And, while Gorga and Catania may have been supportive, there’s one other star who hasn’t gotten a chance to read the book yet, and that’s Jennifer Aydin. Throughout this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Aydin and Josephs have been at odds with each other. “She hasn’t read the book as of yet,” Josephs revealed to Heavy about Aydin. “I haven’t gotten her hands [on it].”

Some Members of Margaret Joesphs’ Family Have Read the Book

Josephs’ fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey stars aren’t the only ones who have gotten their hands on Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How To Survive in Business and Life. Josephs’ mother, Marge Sr., has also read it, which made Josephs a bit nervous at first.

“I was a little nervous, but Marge Sr. also lived it, and she’s very forthcoming with her feelings,” Josephs told Heavy. “I knew she wasn’t going to have a freakout, certain things she forgot, but she was very understanding. We’re in such a good place now, and we’ve done so much healing over the years.”

On the other hand, Josephs’ ex-husband, Jan Josephs, has not gotten a chance to crack open Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget just yet. “He did not read it,” Josephs revealed. “I told him. He knows the truth of our relationship. Our relationship has such a great, happy ending because I always said we had the best family. We had an amazing family. I was madly in love with him. I can say our wedding was one of the top 10 moments of our life. We’re in such a good place now, it’s just by the time it ended, our marriage wasn’t what it should have been.”

In her memoir, Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will get an in-depth look into Josephs’ marriage to Jan, including the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Margaret Josephs Revealed That the Writing Process Was ‘Super Emotional’

Even though Josephs always says that she’s an open book, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that the writing process was pretty emotional, as she wanted to make sure that she really was being an open book with her audience. “I really wanted to get deep and heavy into it,” Josephs explained to Heavy. “So it was super therapeutic. And there were stories that I remembered that I totally must’ve blocked out in my life. It was super emotional.”

Josephs continued, telling Heavy, “I went over every part of my life that really stood out. And I was like, there’s no point in writing a book unless you’re going to be completely honest and even ugly things that people should know because everybody’s human and you’re completely different in every part of your life. I think so many people don’t know about what it’s like to grow up with a single mom when it wasn’t common, or when I was married to my first husband. We didn’t talk a lot about that ever on the show and no one knows about that. So it was a very eye-opening process, super emotional…it felt good afterward.”

Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How To Survive in Business and Life is available for purchase at Amazon and other book retailers across the country.

